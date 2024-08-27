"Changed the game single-handedly" "Be scared Europe" - Barcelona fans hail youngster's performance in Rayo Vallecano win

Barcelona registered their third consecutive victory in La Liga 2024/25 with a 2-1 win against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday. Fans praised the entire team after a hard-fought ninety minutes at the Estadio de Vallecas, especially debutant Dani Olmo.

The Spaniard was brought on in the second half by Hansi Flick in place of Ferran Torres. He immediately changed the Blaugrana attack's tone, providing a greater threat in the final third of the pitch. Olmo almost found the goal at the hour mark with an audacious right-footed shot hitting the woodwork.

Olmo finally found the net in the 82nd minute. Assisted by Lamine Yamal, the 26-year-old produced an inch-perfect left-footed shot from an acute angle, making it 2-1 for the Catalan giants.

Culers raved about the Spaniard after his match-winning performance and voiced their opinion on X (formerly Twitter).

"What an impact of Olmo man. Changed the game single handedly since coming on," one user on X commented.

"Be scared Europe, Dani Olmo is here to take over!!!" another user added.

"Dani Olmo fits like a glove in the Barcelona squad," another opined.

One fan took a dig at Real Madrid, implying that Dani Olmo scored a goal before their marquee signing, Kylian Mbappe.

"We registered Olmo during the first half and he has a goal before ninja turtle"

"Did Olmo just steal the shine from Yamal in this second half? Boy, oh boy, what do we have on our hands here," another fan quipped.

"took dani olmo one half of football to shut all those “unnecessary signing” talks," one fan said.

Dani Olmo missed Barcelona's first two La Liga games because of the club's financial constraints

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta and New Head Coach Hansi Flick - Source: Getty

Dani Olmo rejoined Barcelona from RB Leipzig during this year's summer transfer window for a reported fee of €60 million. The Spaniard first joined the Catalan club at the age of nine and left in 2014. However, he wasn't able to represent his boyhood club in their first two La Liga games.

Barcelona have a well-documented history of financial constraints and difficulty in registering new players. Olmo couldn't be registered on time for the matches against Athletic Club and Valencia because Barca didn't have spare funds after conforming with La Liga's strict financial rules.

Ilkay Gundogan left the club on a free transfer to join Manchester City, and the Catalan giants also loaned out Clement Lenglet to Atletico Madrid. Barcelona also have many players suffering from long-term injuries, and La Liga provided some relaxation while counting the wages of those players.

These favorable conditions enabled Joan Laporta and his team to register Dani Olmo for La Liga 2024/25.

