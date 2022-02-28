Chelsea 0-0 (10-11 on pens.) Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds win first League Cup in 10 years | Carabao Cup 2021-22

Liverpool won the Carabao Cup 2021-22 after seeing off Chelsea 11-10 on penalties.

There was no separating the sides even after 120 minutes of open play. However, both teams came agonizingly close to scoring while seeing a few goals ruled out for offside too.

However, the Reds will still feel they deserved to win as they had 20 shots to Chelsea's 11, six on target to four, kept 56% possession and completed more passes (638 to 544).

Thomas Tuchel's decision to sub Edouard Mendy, who was imperious on the night for Kepa Arrizabalaga, also backfired. The Spaniard couldn't save a penalty and missed one in sudden death, handing their Merseyside rivals the title.

This was Liverpool's ninth success in the competition, more than any side in history, whereas Chelsea lost their second final under the German, having also been defeated in the FA Cup last year.

Here are the player ratings:

Chelsea Player Ratings

Arrizabalaga skied his penalty attempt in the shootout

Edouard Mendy - 9/10

The Chelsea custodian was colossal in goal, making six incredible saves to keep the tie in the balance.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC EDOUARD MENDY IS NOT HUMAN 🤯



One of the best double saves you'll ever see. EDOUARD MENDY IS NOT HUMAN 🤯One of the best double saves you'll ever see. https://t.co/ha6No0lxje

You have to wonder what Tuchel was thinking before subbing him off as it came to haunt them with his replacement Arrizabalaga missing his penalty in the shootout.

Trevoh Chalobah - 8.5/10

The youngster, too, put on a show on the night. He kept Luis Diaz firmly under wraps and rose to the occasion with a solid display, registering three clearances, three blocked shots, seven interceptions and three tackles.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



91% pass accuracy

32 touches

6 ball recoveries

3 interceptions

2 tackles won

2 blocks

1 clearance



Busy afternoon so far. Trevoh Chalobah’s first half by numbers vs Liverpool:91% pass accuracy32 touches6 ball recoveries3 interceptions2 tackles won2 blocks1 clearanceBusy afternoon so far. Trevoh Chalobah’s first half by numbers vs Liverpool:91% pass accuracy32 touches6 ball recoveries3 interceptions2 tackles won2 blocks1 clearanceBusy afternoon so far. 😅 https://t.co/CiORRVQGyc

Thiago Silva - 8.5/10

The veteran did a phenomenal job once again, displaying courage, grit and excellent reading of the game. He made a staggering 12 clearances on the night and successfully converted from the spot too.

Antonio Rudiger - 7/10

Rudiger stood tall in the face of Liverpool's onslaught but was eclipsed by his defensive counterparts.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 7/10

The Spaniard went about his business as usual but was not as key as a few others in the side. He was taken off at half-time.

N'Golo Kante - 7.5/10

Kante was everywhere, breaking down Liverpool's play with aggression and willingness.

Mateo Kovacic - 8/10

Composed, visionary and intelligent, Kovacic was at the top of his game. He made some excellent recoveries and always made the right decision with his passes.

Marcos Alonso - 7/10

He coped with Salah surprisingly well, demonstrated his strength in the air, and read the game nicely too, making seven clearances on the night.

Mason Mount - 6/10

He was menacing with his penetrative runs but missed two great chances in each half.

Kai Havertz - 7.5/10

The 22-year-old's passing and positioning was a thorn in Liverpool's face but was unlucky to see two goals ruled out for offside.

Squawka Football @Squawka Kai Havertz is the first player to create 5+ chances in an EFL Cup final since David Silva in 2016, also against Liverpool (5).



Left-foot wands. 🪄 Kai Havertz is the first player to create 5+ chances in an EFL Cup final since David Silva in 2016, also against Liverpool (5).Left-foot wands. 🪄 https://t.co/EyazKFKgKW

Christian Pulisic - 6.5/10

Captain America missed a good chance early on but faded as the match continued and was eventually subbed.

Substitutes

Reece James - 6/10

The full-back returned from a lengthy injury layoff and looked alright, making a few good runs and winning aerial duels too.

Romelu Lukaku - 6.5/10

Big Rom also saw a goal disallowed for offside but coolly dispatched his penalty in the shootout.

Timo Werner - 6.5/10

He also caused Liverpool problems with his movement and made no mistake from 12 yards.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

The Italian was anonymous from open play but dispatched Chelsea's decisive penalty in the shootout.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 4/10

He could neither save a penalty nor convert his own. A disappointing substitution.

B/R Football @brfootball Chelsea players comfort Kepa after his miss Chelsea players comfort Kepa after his miss 💙 https://t.co/xpfwQX51NA

Liverpool Player Ratings

Liverpool won the title after 10 years!

Caoimhin Kelleher - 8/10

He was given a chance to shine and Kelleher grabbed his opportunity with both hands, making four crucial saves to keep Liverpool in the match, before slotting home his penalty too.

GOAL @goal Caoimhin Kelleher will go down in Liverpool folklore 🤩



One of the all-time great performances by a goalkeeper in a final. Caoimhin Kelleher will go down in Liverpool folklore 🤩One of the all-time great performances by a goalkeeper in a final. https://t.co/bPHoeKJ50Q

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

A hub of creativity once again, laying six key passes while also creating a good chance with an exquisite free-kick delivery. Defensively, too, he was solid, making four clearances and three interceptions.

Joel Matip - 7.5/10

Solid, aggressive and reliable but unlucky to see a goal disallowed for offside.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

The towering Dutchman reigned supreme as ever, making six clearances and winning eight aerial duels. He very nearly scored for Liverpool too.

Squawka Football @Squawka



◉ Steve McManaman

◉ Didier Drogba

◉ Virgil van Dijk



Another titanic display from VVD. Only three players have been named Man of the Match in a Champions League final and a League Cup Final:◉ Steve McManaman◉ Didier Drogba◉ Virgil van DijkAnother titanic display from VVD. Only three players have been named Man of the Match in a Champions League final and a League Cup Final:◉ Steve McManaman◉ Didier Drogba◉ Virgil van DijkAnother titanic display from VVD. 😤 https://t.co/YfZnNBFj3O

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

Robbo couldn't exert his influence as usual. He ran his socks off but lacked the end product.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

The Liverpool skipper was overpowered by Chelsea's midfielders, negating his impact. He was put out of his misery deep into the second half.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

The Brazilian couldn't cope with Chelsea's pressure either but salved some pride with a chipped effort from 12 yards in the shootout.

Naby Keita - 5/10

Keita failed to make any notable impact. He didn't see much of the possession either.

Mohamed Salah - 6/10

The goalscoring talisman was quiet for most of the game, making only 48 touches in 120 minutes of action and completing just 20 passes. He also failed to muster a single shot on target.

Sadio Mane - 7.5/10

He started the match brightly, dropping deep into pockets of space and creating two chances for Salah, and then saw an effort blocked by his Senegalese teammate Mendy.

GOAL @goal The last 21 days have been very kind to Sadio Mane 🤩 The last 21 days have been very kind to Sadio Mane 🤩 https://t.co/9gb5rGJMD9

This was only his fourth appearance in the Carabao Cup with Liverpool and Mane still hasn't scored in the competition for them. Nevertheless, two trophies in 21 days for the winger. Not bad at all.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

He had his moments against Chalobah while making some excellent dribbles to get forward.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 6.5/10

Totally anonymous for 40 minutes of action from open play but credits for at least dispatching his penalty.

James Milner - 7.5/10

Crosses - accurate. Passing - first rate. Work rate - exemplary.

Harvey Elliott - 6/10

He didn't come to grips with the game much.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

The 22-year-old conceded a free-kick to Chelsea after running Lukaku over but was fine otherwise, even burying his penalty in the shootout.

Divock Origi - N/A

Completely inconspicuous.

Edited by Parimal