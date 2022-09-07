Chelsea identify 2 potential candidates if they fail to appoint Graham Potter as manager: Reports

Chelsea could reportedly approach Zinedine Zidane and Mauricio Pochettino if they fail to replace recently sacked manager Thomas Tuchel with Graham Potter.

The Blues confirmed the German's sacking on Wednesday (September 7) following a surprise defeat in the UEFA Champions League against Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

Chelsea fell to a 1-0 defeat at the Stadion Maksimir against the Croatian giants. The news of Tuchel's sacking comes as a shock to many and it is now believed that Potter is an early favorite for the vacant seat.

According to Rob Dorset of Sky Sports, Chelsea will approach Brighton & Hove Albion later today (September 7) to enquire about their English manager. They also have Pochettino and Zidane - both free agents - on their radar.

According to Rob Dorset of Sky Sports, Chelsea will approach Brighton & Hove Albion later today (September 7) to enquire about their English manager. They also have Pochettino and Zidane - both free agents - on their radar.

The Argentine was sacked as the manager of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in July earlier this year despite winning the Ligue 1 title last season. Zidane, on the other hand, left Real Madrid for a second time when he stepped down from the position of the club's manager in May 2021.

The Frenchman enjoyed a wildly successful time with Los Blancos, winning two La Liga titles and three UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors. Both managers have a different appeal to them.

While Pochettino did not manage to win a trophy at Spurs, he built a world-class team on a limited budget. Zidane, on the other hand, was a serial winner both as a player as well as Real Madrid's manager.

Chelsea legend John Terry has already given his verdict on Potter

John Terry praised Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter in a tweet last month following the Seagulls’ 2-0 Premier League win against West Ham United.

The Blues legend wrote on Twitter:

John Terry @JohnTerry26 How good is Graham Potter?

"How good is Graham Potter? I love how Brighton play and he has to be one of the best young managers around. Ticks every box for me."

"How good is Graham Potter? I love how Brighton play and he has to be one of the best young managers around. Ticks every box for me."

This would serve as an early recommendation for Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, who is reportedly keen to bring Potter to Stamford Bridge. Brighton's latest league game ended in a 5-2 win for them against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City on September 4.

The south coast outfit are currently in fourth position in the table with 13 points from six league games. Chelsea, meanwhile, are 6th with 10 points from the same number of matches.

The Blues also signed Marc Cucurrela from Brighton earlier this summer for a fee of £63 million.

