Chelsea 2020/21 kit update: Blues unveil official jersey

In a post that sent Blues fans into a frenzy on social media, Chelsea FC's official Twitter handle unveiled the Blues' home kit for the 2021-22 season earlier today. Chelsea are known for their impressive kit designs and the new jersey seems to have received a largely positive response from most sections of the Blues fanbase.

Chelsea have had a fruitful partnership with Nike over the years and have released a number of groundbreaking kits in recent years. Nike has been decidedly experimental with its kit designs this year and has managed to produce an eye-catching home jersey for Chelsea's 2021-22 season.

EARLY ACCESS! 👕



Get your 2021/22 Home Kit today. 🔥 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2021

Chelsea's recent social media update features first-team star Mason Mount sporting his side's new 1960s-inspired kit. Mount has been one of Chelsea's best performers under both Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel this season and has grown into a popular figure among the fanbase.

Tammy Abraham and Hakim Ziyech have also advertised the new jersey and are featured on Chelsea's official website. The Blues rarely go wrong with their kit designs and have added yet another edition to their impressive collection of home jerseys.

Chelsea set to debut 2021/22 kit in FA Cup final against Leicester City

Chelsea take on Leicester City this weekend

Chelsea have been a formidable force under Thomas Tuchel this year and have fought their way to a well-deserved FA Cup final. The Blues are up against Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City side this weekend and will need all the resources at their disposal to get the better of the Foxes.

Thomas Tuchel has worked wonders with his young squad this season and the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have shown tremendous improvement in recent months. Chelsea's 3-4-3 formation has given the team some much-needed stability and has resulted in a discernible uptick in fortunes.

Our new @nikefootball Home Kit... 🤤🔥



Inspired by the '60s Op-Art movement made famous in London 🎨 The yellow trim, coupled with a more vibrant blue, injects a youthful feel that we can't get enough of. 👊 pic.twitter.com/znNIRc5NtP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 13, 2021

According to reports published in the English media, Chelsea's new home jersey is set to make its debut against Leicester City in the FA Cup final this weekend. The Blues could potentially win their first piece of silverware under Thomas Tuchel on Saturday and will want to sport their new kits to mark what could be a momentous occasion.

Chelsea may also sport the new jersey in the UEFA Champions League final later this month. Thomas Tuchel's charges have been brilliant in the competition and could win an unprecedented European trophy this year.

