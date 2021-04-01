Chelsea 2021/22 kit update: Leaked pictures of reported Nike kit for next season

Chelsea's kit for the upcoming season has reportedly been sighted and was shared across social media.

The kit features the club's traditional Lyon blue color with a yellow Nike emblem in the top right corner, while the Chelsea logo occupies the top left.

The club's 'three' shirt sponsor is in white and occupies a large portion of the central position. However, there is a major deviation in the design of the shirt from the one currently in use.

While this season's jersey features a plain and simplistic design, the reported kit for next season features several zig-zag patterns across the front of the shirt's center. However, the shoulders, arms, and back feature a blue checker pattern.

🚨KIT NEWS🚨

💥BREAKING - EXCLUSIVE💥



Here is the Chelsea 2021/22 Home Shirt.



It was found and bought in a Nike Shop, Mexico City and sent to us by @FerBaturoni.



‘I promise it looks much better in person’.@Footy_Headlines feel free to use the pics!#ChelseaExeterTV #CFC pic.twitter.com/o2HnYZS4Kx — Chelsea Exeter TV (@ChelseaExeterTV) March 31, 2021

The shirt has a v-collar with yellow stripes along the sides and will be combined with Lyon blue, opti yellow shorts and white, opti yellow, and rush blue socks.

In general, the new kit has a very dazy feel to it. Some fans on social media have jokingly suggested that the pattern could be used to hypnotize opponents during games.

Chelsea facing daunting home run in quest to end campaign with a trophy

Chelsea are unbeaten in 14 games under Thomas Tuchel.

The appointment of Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea's manager has helped reinvigorate the club, and the Blues are unbeaten in their first 14 matches under the German tactician.

Advertisement

This represents the best managerial start in the club's history. This success has been found on the back of a water-tight defense that has conceded just two goals in 14 games in all competitions.

📍 Cobham



𝘽𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙗𝙪𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙨! 🔵 Saturday 🔜 pic.twitter.com/FhLdGu6WWL — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 1, 2021

The impressive run of form has helped the club progress to the UEFA Champions League's quarter-final and the semi-final of the FA Cup.

Although winning the Premier League is out of reach for the capital side, a top-four finish is still very much in their hands. Champions League qualification will represent a good end to a season that started inconsistently for Chelsea.

There is also a huge window of opportunity to win a trophy at the end of the season. Chelsea got the most favorable draw in the UEFA Champions League, with Porto their next opponents.

They also managed to avoid some of the most dominant sides at the moment, including Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

However, Manchester City lie in wait for Chelsea in the semi-final of the FA Cup. A victory over Pep Guardiola's side will see the Blues book a date in the final with either Leicester City or Southampton.