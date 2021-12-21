Chelsea 'above all' in race to sign 'highly appreciated' Barcelona player in 2022 - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly leading the race to sign Barcelona youngster Sergino Dest. The American has come in for heavy criticism in recent weeks for his disappointing performances for Xavi Hernandez's side but has attracted attention from Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

According to Sport, as per Insidefutbol, Chelsea are interested in signing Sergino Dest next summer. The Blues attempted to sign PSG star Achraf Hakimi from Inter Milan last season prior to his move to the French club, but the deal failed to materialize. Thomas Tuchel is believed to be keen to sign a full-back to provide competition and cover for Reece James.

Sergino Dest rose to prominence during his time with Dutch giants Ajax. His performances earned him a €20 million move to Barcelona in the summer of 2020. The 21-year-old became a key member of the Catalan club's starting line-up last season. He made 41 appearances and scored three goals for Barcelona in all competitions during the 2021-22 campaign.

Sergino Dest has, however, suffered a massive dip in form in recent months. Barcelona have reportedly 'lost patience' with the full-back and are willing to listen to offers for the American.

Reports have suggested Sergino Dest is 'highly appreciated' in Germany and England. The youngster has attracted attention from Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

Chelsea are bracing themselves for the potential exit of Cesar Azpilicueta next summer. The Spaniard has less than seven months left on his current contract with the Blues and is yet to sign a contract extension with the club.

The Blues could therefore look to sign a replacement for the veteran defender if he opts to run down his contract with the Premier league giants and become a free agent next summer.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @sport Barcelona will not rush the sale of Sergiño Dest. The operation may be postponed until the summer, knowing that they could sell him for more money. Barcelona will not rush the sale of Sergiño Dest. The operation may be postponed until the summer, knowing that they could sell him for more money.— @sport https://t.co/gunT9PKAAI

Barcelona could look to keep hold of Sergino Dest despite interest from Chelsea and Bayern Munich

Sergino Dest in action for FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF

Despite the American's poor performances in recent weeks, Barcelona could keep hold of Sergino Dest and give him the chance to rejuvenate his career at the Camp Nou.

At 21, Sergino Dest is seen as one for the future, and is likely to be given time to develop and improve under the management of new Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez.

Reshad Rahman ✆ @ReshadRahman_ (🌕) As it stands, Sergiño Dest doesn’t intend to leave Barcelona in January. He wants to recover the best version of himself and succeed at the club. @RogerTorello #Transfers 🇺🇸 (🌕) As it stands, Sergiño Dest doesn’t intend to leave Barcelona in January. He wants to recover the best version of himself and succeed at the club. @RogerTorello #Transfers 🇺🇸

Also Read Article Continues below

The former Ajax star is part of a core group of youngsters including the likes of Gavi, Pedri, Ansu Fati, Ronald Araujo, Alejandro Balde and Nico Gonazelez, who are seen as the future of Barcelona. Chelsea could therefore cool their interest in the former Ajax star.

Edited by Parimal