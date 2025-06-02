Chelsea ace Cole Palmer makes cheeky request to McLaren Racing F1 team after being invited for Spanish GP

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has jokingly requested the McLaren F1 team to give him a 750S car. The England men's football team is currently in Girona, Spain, ahead of their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Andorra on Saturday, June 7, at Espanyol's RCDE Stadium.
While former Real Madrid defender Roberto Carlos was seen teaching Spanish to Trent Alexander-Arnold, Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer, and Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers met the McLaren team at the Spanish GP on Sunday, June 1.
Later, the official Instagram account of McLaren F1 shared a picture of Rogers and Palmer. The caption of the post read:
"Two (cold emoji) guys watching on from our garage!"
Reacting to the post, the Chelsea star requested the Woking-based F1 team to provide a McLaren 750S. He commented:
"Wouldn't mind me a 750s @mclaren"
Unveiled in 2023, the 750S is one of McLaren's best cars, if not the best. With a top speed of 332km/h, the model boasts a 740-horsepower V8 engine. Inspired by F1 technology and known for its performance as a supercar, the 750S is not designed for F1 racing. However, it's one of the finest supercars in the world.
Meanwhile, the Three Lions beat Albania 2-0 and Latvia 3-0 earlier this year in March in their two initial qualifying games. Thomas Tuchel's side would aim to continue the momentum with a comfortable victory over Andorra.
England also have a friendly match lined up against Senegal on June 11 at the City Ground in Nottingham, after their World Cup qualifying game.
Chelsea identify three players as defensive targets this summer: Reports
Chelsea are interested in signing a young centre-back in the summer transfer window. According to Sky Sports (via Chelsea News), they have Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, Ajax's Jorrel Hato and Everton's Jarrad Brathwaite on their transfer radar.
The Blues have announced their first signing of the season as former Ipswich Town star Liam Delap underwent the first part of his medical in West London on Monday, June 2. The Stamford Bridge outfit are aware that they will have to offload players to sign new defenders.
As a result, Renato Veiga, Axel Disasi and Trevoh Chalobah are reportedly likely to leave the UEFA Conference League champions. The Blues identified Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen as their top target, but the Spaniard has been heavily linked with Real Madrid.
Enzo Maresca's side would have to act quickly in case of Hato, as Liverpool are also interested in signing the Dutchman, reportedly valued at €55 million.