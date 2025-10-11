Chelsea ace Cole Palmer names 3 players ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo as he picks GOAT of football

Cole Palmer put Cristiano Ronaldo in the fourth spot in his list of the Greatest football players of all time. He picked Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Wayne Rooney ahead of the Portuguese attacker.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely considered the two greatest players of all time. They have won five and eight Ballons d'Or, respectively, winning numerous other individual and team trophies. They are still going strong for their respective teams despite being in the twilight of their careers.

However, Palmer put Ronaldo fourth in his list, with Messi at the top. When asked to pick his Top 5 players in an interview with Sports Direct, he picked Messi, Neymar, and Rooney before the 40-year-old. He couldn't pick a fifth player and just said:

"I don't have another one"

Palmer, meanwhile, got the No. 10 jersey at Chelsea ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, changing from his No. 20 kit. When asked if he's inspired by someone to take the No. 10, he named Messi and Rooney, saying (h/t Sport Bible):

"Messi, the big one, Rooney and players like that. It's just an iconic number. I wore No.10 all my life growing up and I just like the number."

The Chelsea star pointed out that he used to support Manchester United.

Pundit lauds Cristiano Ronaldo as he predicts Portugal vs Ireland scoreline

Portugal will face Ireland at Estadio Jose Alvalade in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday. They sit atop Group F with two wins in two games, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring three goals in these games. He will look to lead Portugal to another World Cup qualification for the tournament next year.

Ahead of Saturday's clash, former Chelsea attacker Joe Cole heaped praise on Cristiano Ronaldo and backed Portugal to beat Ireland 4-0, saying:

"He's really just defying medical science. I remember saying, when he was 35, that ‘he'll play at least into his mid-40s’, and people thought I was mad. I'm like: ‘I'm telling you, he will. He's still scoring goals.’ It's ridiculous. I know the league he's playing in [gets criticised]. But if he wants to extend his career, he's not going to do it playing in the Premier League, or La Liga, or the Bundesliga. He's in the Saudi [Premier League], and he's banging in goals."

"Then, when he plays for Portugal, 85% of the teams he plays against, he's going to be able to play between the box and not have to exert himself physically to the level that he used to be able to. Put him in front of the goal, he will still score a goal. So, unfortunately for Ireland, I think this is going to be a convincing victory for Portugal. 4-0," he added.

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals and provided one assist in six games across competitions for Al-Nassr this season.

