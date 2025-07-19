Chelsea ace Cole Palmer sends 4-word message to Noni Madueke after he completes Arsenal transfer

Chelsea star Cole Palmer sent a four-word message to Noni Madueke on Instagram after the latter completed his £52 million transfer to Arsenal. Palmer wished his ex-Blues teammate the best of luck as he begins a new chapter in his career.In a post on Instagram on Friday, July 18, Madueke confirmed his departure from Chelsea. He posted a farewell message, thanking the club, his teammates, and manager Enzo Maresca for their support during his two-year stay at the club.He wrote:&quot;Dear Chelsea Football Club, I want to thank you for the Last 3 or so years. To every staff member that helped me along this journey, thank you. To my teammates thank you for everything, I leave with only love and admiration for you guys. We achieved so much this season and I honestly wish you guys nothing but the best. To Enzo Maresca, it was a privilege to play under you, thank you for trying to better me as a player and as a person. Lastly thank you to every single Chelsea fan. Thank you for the love, the praise and also the criticism, I appreciate it all. I leave here with nothing but fond memories. Love NM11.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLevi Colwill, Carney Chukwuemeka, Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and others reacted to the post, wishing the 23-year-old well. Palmer commented with a four-word message, writing:&quot;Good luck my boy ♥️&quot;Cole Palmer's message to Noni Madueke - Image: (Instagram/@nonzinoo10)Noni Madueke joined Chelsea in 2023 from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. He recorded 20 goals and nine assists in 92 games for the west London club. The Englishman also helped the club win the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup in his final season.Palmer and Madueke shared the pitch 66 times for the reigning Club World Cup champions, combining for eight goals. The duo have also played together for England's youth team at various levels, as well as the national team.Noni Maduke explains decision to leave Chelsea for ArsenalArsenal's latest recruit, Noni Maduke, has explained why he opted to switch to Chelsea. The Englishman said he always follows his instinct and believes that signing for the Gunners was the right decision.Speaking at his official unveiling, Madueke said (via Arsenal's official website):&quot;I'm somebody who goes with my gut feeling a lot of the time and I feel like it's steered me in the right direction so far. I don't think it's going to be any different here. I think it's going to be a great success and I'm really happy to be here. It's already a great team with a clear identity and I can't wait to bring my style to the team and try and help the boys as much as possible to take that next step.&quot;Madueke is expected to bolster Mikel Arteta's attacking strength as they look to compete for honors in the upcoming season. The 23-year-old can operate on either the right or left wing, making him a valuable asset to the Gunners.