Chelsea agree £20 million deal to sign Brazilian midfielder - Reports

According to the Standard, Chelsea have agreed a £20 million deal to sign Andrey Santos from Serie B outfit Vasco da Gama. The 18-year-old Brazilian plays in central midfield.

Nizaar Kinsella @NizaarKinsella



Follows David Datro Fofana completing a medical at Chelsea to pay £13m + £7m in add-ons for Andrey Santos from Vasco. A five-year deal is in place.Follows David Datro Fofana completing a medical at #CFC yesterday over a £8.6m move from Molde: standard.co.uk/sport/football… Chelsea to pay £13m + £7m in add-ons for Andrey Santos from Vasco. A five-year deal is in place. Follows David Datro Fofana completing a medical at #CFC yesterday over a £8.6m move from Molde: standard.co.uk/sport/football…

Since taking over at Stamford Bridge, Todd Boehly's model has been to focus on the long-term success of the club and invest in the brightest young players from across the world. They also recently agreed a deal with Molde for 20-year-old striker David Datro Fofana.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have been the two pillars of Chelsea's midfield in recent times. However, both players' contracts are set to run out next summer. Given Kante's injury woes and his age, it looks increasingly unlikely that the Frenchman will remain at the club.

Andrey Santos, meanwhile, has been a shining light for Vasco da Gama. He has made 36 appearances for the Serie B outfit this season. The Blues have reportedly agreed on a five-year deal for the player that will cost them £20 million.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke after the club appointed Christopher Vivell as technical director

Newcastle United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Graham Potter arrived at the club in September. He didn't get to sign any players for Chelsea, as Thomas Tuchel was in charge during the summer window.

Potter, however, will now oversee his first transfer window as the Blues' manager. The club also recently confirmed the appointment of Christopher Vivell as the new technical director of the London based club.

Speaking about working with Vivell, Potter said:

"My reaction is positive. I've met him (Christopher Vivell) a few times and have a really good feeling he will be an asset to the football club. My normal relationship with technical director is a supportive one. Looking forward to it."

Potter further shared news about his team, saying:

"Wesley had a little setback which can happen, a couple of weeks, won't be available for the game. Reece is back in, he's been training and completed 65 minutes in the week. Still without Ruben, Ben Chilwell, Kante."

The Blues currently sit in the eighth spot of the Premier League table with 21 points from 14 games. They will play Bournemouth in the Premier League on December 27 upon their return to action.

Football Transfers @Transferzone00 Andrey Santos to Chelsea is a DONE DEAL for around €20M. Full personal terms are agreed upon with the player. 🤝 #CFC



(via Andrey Santos to Chelsea is a DONE DEAL for around €20M. Full personal terms are agreed upon with the player.(via @FabrizioRomano ,YT) 🚨 Andrey Santos to Chelsea is a DONE DEAL for around €20M. Full personal terms are agreed upon with the player.🔵🤝🇧🇷 #CFC (via @FabrizioRomano,YT) https://t.co/cAdhBk1hW8

Poll : 0 votes