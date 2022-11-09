Chelsea ahead of Real Madrid and PSG in race to sign Brazilian sensation Endrick: Reports

According to the Evening Standard, Chelsea are ahead of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the pursuit of Brazilian wonderkid Endrick Felipe.

Endrick is one of Brazil's brightest prospects at the moment. He scored 165 goals in 169 games for Palmeiras' youth team. He became the youngest-ever player to make his senior debut for the club at the age of 16 years, two months, and 16 days last month. Endrick has also impressed in the Copinha tournament.

His goal last month made him the second youngest player ever to score in the Brazilian first division's history.

Endrick has attracted interest from top European clubs like Chelsea, Real Madrid, and PSG.

There's no official bids to Palmeiras yet - but it will happen soon. Release clause: €60m. Endrick would join in 2024. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the three clubs that are pushing hard to sign Endrick. They are ahead of all the other clubs.There's no official bids to Palmeiras yet - but it will happen soon. Release clause: €60m. Endrick would join in 2024. Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are the three clubs that are pushing hard to sign Endrick. They are ahead of all the other clubs. 🚨🇧🇷 #transfers There's no official bids to Palmeiras yet - but it will happen soon. Release clause: €60m. Endrick would join in 2024. https://t.co/ZEw5kNasLA

His father, along with agents, will make the decision in terms of his future. While Endrick's agents also work for Los Blancos star Vinicius Jr., his family prioritizes a club where the player will develop more. Hence, the Blues have emerged as the preferred destination for the player.

Both Los Blancos and the Parisians have star-studded squads at their disposal and it might not be possible for the player to get regular first-team minutes. Whereas at Stamford Bridge, Graham Potter has a squad of younger players. The west London club have recently signed young players like Carney Chukwuemeka (18), Wesley Fofana (21), and Cesare Casadei (19).

Endrick cannot make a move to Europe before 2024 as he won't be 18 until then. However, a deal is expected to be signed in 2023.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter provided injury update ahead of clash against Manchester City

Chelsea are set to face Manchester City in the EFL Cup on November 10. Ahead of the clash, Graham Potter told the media that the likes of Reece James, Jorginho, and Kepa Arrizabalaga are still nursing injury issues.

He said (via football.london):

"No miracles, unfortunately not. They're progressing well. Reece was outside today having a little jog. Jorginho [has] slight problem with his foot, doubtful for tomorrow. Kepa still unavailable. We'll see [World Cup]. He's got to take it day by day. Not so positive."

The Blues are coming off a 1-0 home loss to Arsenal in their last game in the Premier League. When asked whether the defeat will affect his team selection for the clash against Pep Guardiola's team, Potter added:

"That would be reactionary. You've got to look at the game at the weekend, result and performance disappoiting. Intention for that is clear for us all. We use this game as the next step, learn more about the squad, more about the process. There's no shortcuts. You have to suffer as I've said. You find out more about people, more about the team."

After the cup clash, Chelsea will face Newcastle United on the road in a league match on November 12 in their last clash before the World Cup in Qatar.

