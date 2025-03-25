Chelsea among clubs linked with move for Manchester City outcast in the summer: Reports

English winger Jack Grealish could reportedly join Chelsea if he leaves Manchester City at the end of the 2024/25 campaign. According to TEAMtalk, three top European clubs are interested in securing Grealish's services as City aim to offload him this summer.

Ad

Jack Grealish joined Manchester City from Aston Villa in August 2021 for a reported transfer fee of £100 million, the biggest deal in British football history at the time. However, the 29-year-old's spell with Manchester City has been bittersweet.

The Englishman scored only six goals and provided four assists in 39 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side in his first season.

After the 2022/23 campaign, when it seemed like Grealish would find his way into the starting XI, injuries and underwhelming performances kept him on the sidelines. He has only started six league games for Manchester City this season, featuring for just 605 minutes in the Premier League.

Ad

Trending

Although the 29-year-old has won several titles with the side, he has fallen in the pecking order, and according to the aforementioned report, City are considering selling him at the end of the season.

Chelsea, who have invested heavily in young players in the recent past, are monitoring Jack Grealish's situation. Newcastle United and AC Milan also reportedly interested in landing the former Aston Villa star.

Chelsea legend states that he asked Antonio Rudiger to join Real Madrid

Germany v Italy - UEFA Nations League Quarterfinal Leg Two - Source: Getty

Claude Makelele has stated that he advised Antonio Rudiger to leave Chelsea and join Real Madrid if he intends to win trophies. Rudiger left the Blues in July 2022 on a free transfer, and since then, he has played a key role in Los Blancos' success.

Ad

Makelele also claimed that the German defender received offers from Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, he wanted Antonio Rudiger to pen a deal with the La Liga giants. The former French midfielder said (via Chelsea News):

"Look at him now at Real Madrid. The first thing he did when he got the chance at Real Madrid was come to me and say: 'What do you think?' I told him, run, this is your chance."

Ad

He added:

"He had offers from Bayern, PSG... but I said: 'Do you want to win titles? You've already won some, you have everything, but do you really want to become a player at that level? Then go there, rub shoulders with the great players and you'll understand what it means. I'm happy for him."

Since arriving at Santiago Bernebeu, Rudiger has won the UEFA Champions League, the FIFA Club World Cup, and the La Liga title. He has also won two UEFA Super Cups, a Copa del Ray, and a Supercopa de Espana with Los Blancos.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback