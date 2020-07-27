Create
Chelsea and Arsenal to battle it out for Brentford star Said Benrahma

Arsenal and Chelsea could go head to head for Said Benrahma
Arsenal and Chelsea could go head to head for Said Benrahma's signature
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Modified 27 Jul 2020, 23:53 IST
News
According to Daily Mail via Football London, Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Brentford winger Said Benrahma. The 24-year-old has been in stunning form in the Championship this season and is hoping to spearhead his side to the Premier League via the playoffs.

The two London sides could battle it out for the winger, who has a price tag of €30 million according to ESPN.

Benrahma, who was extensively linked with a move to Chelsea earlier this month, could yet secure a big-money move in the upcoming transfer window.

However, he confirmed that he is only thinking about Brentford as things stand and will reevaluate his options when the time comes.

"I was really flattered [by Chelsea's interest] but I'm so focused on trying to get promotion with Brentford that I don't want to pay too much attention. But, of course, it is giving me confidence."
"My progression is due to Brentford, they have given me a lot of confidence. I was not very confident when I was at Nice but now I am. It's thanks to Brentford. So I'm going to fight to help take Brentford to the next step."

Arsenal and Chelsea facing important transfer window decisions

Said Benrahma is one of the best players in the Championship
Benrahma has recorded 17 goals and nine assists in a stunning Championship season so far and is amongst the standout in the competition.

Chelsea have looked at Benrahma to add depth to their attack and are preparing a massive spending spree this summer. Aside from the Championship winger, the Blues are also targeting Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

The German international is one of the most sought-after players in world football and has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea. It's unlikely that the Blues will sign both Benrahma and Havertz, as they have other areas to address in the transfer window.

Arsenal, on the other hand, could also turn to the 24-year-old in the coming months. Unlike Chelsea, the Gunners do not have a transfer war chest this summer and will have to spend cautiously due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published 27 Jul 2020, 23:53 IST
