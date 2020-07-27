According to Daily Mail via Football London, Chelsea and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Brentford winger Said Benrahma. The 24-year-old has been in stunning form in the Championship this season and is hoping to spearhead his side to the Premier League via the playoffs.

The two London sides could battle it out for the winger, who has a price tag of €30 million according to ESPN.

10 - Since Rhian Brewster’s league debut for Swansea on January 12th, the Englishman has scored 10 Championship goals – one of only two players since that date to reach double figures for goals scored, alongside Brentford’s Saïd Benrahma (12). Impact. pic.twitter.com/JhzD5tjMDP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 23, 2020

Benrahma, who was extensively linked with a move to Chelsea earlier this month, could yet secure a big-money move in the upcoming transfer window.

However, he confirmed that he is only thinking about Brentford as things stand and will reevaluate his options when the time comes.

"I was really flattered [by Chelsea's interest] but I'm so focused on trying to get promotion with Brentford that I don't want to pay too much attention. But, of course, it is giving me confidence."

"My progression is due to Brentford, they have given me a lot of confidence. I was not very confident when I was at Nice but now I am. It's thanks to Brentford. So I'm going to fight to help take Brentford to the next step."

Arsenal and Chelsea facing important transfer window decisions

Said Benrahma is one of the best players in the Championship

Benrahma has recorded 17 goals and nine assists in a stunning Championship season so far and is amongst the standout in the competition.

Chelsea have looked at Benrahma to add depth to their attack and are preparing a massive spending spree this summer. Aside from the Championship winger, the Blues are also targeting Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Kai Havertz.

Said Benrahma could record his 50th goal involvement in the @EFL – no player has been involved in more goals in the #SkyBetChampionship since his debut in August 2018. #EFL | @BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/lIUgjxepXx — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) July 22, 2020

The German international is one of the most sought-after players in world football and has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea. It's unlikely that the Blues will sign both Benrahma and Havertz, as they have other areas to address in the transfer window.

Arsenal, on the other hand, could also turn to the 24-year-old in the coming months. Unlike Chelsea, the Gunners do not have a transfer war chest this summer and will have to spend cautiously due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

