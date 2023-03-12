Chelsea have beaten Premier League rivals Newcastle to the signature of teenage striker Dujuan ‘Whisper’ Richards, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After weighing several options, the 17-year-old played for the Phoenix All-Star Academy in Kingston, Jamaica, and signed pre-contract terms with the Blues.

The Phoenix All-Star Academy announced the news on social media, accompanied by images and videos of Richards signing the deal. Richards has scored an impressive 31 goals and provided 19 assists last season for his current side.

Newcastle had also shown an interest in the young striker, but the Blues' director Joe Shields was crucial in securing the deal.

According to reports, Richards was recently on trial at Newcastle's academy and even attended their 1-1 Premier League draw at St James’ Park last month. However, it seems that the Blues have been more impressed with the young talent and have secured his services for the future.

Chelsea's transfer spree has extended beyond the January window with the signing of the Jamaican talent. The move highlights the club's continued focus on recruiting young talent and building for the future.

Fans could catch a glimpse of Richards in action soon, as he has been called up to the senior Jamaica squad for the first time for a pair of friendlies against Trinidad and Tobago.

The signing of Richards will undoubtedly bolster Chelsea's attacking options in the future. With his impressive record in front of goal, the teenage striker has the potential to become a key player for the club in the years to come.

Chelsea players show appreciation for fans by giving away shirts after Premier League win against Leicester City

Following their impressive 3-1 win against Leicester City in the English Premier League, Chelsea players showed their appreciation for the fans by giving away their shirts.

The gesture was well-received by supporters, who have suffered humiliation after humiliation this season despite spending over £700 million in the last two transfer windows.

The players made their way around the pitch's perimeter, handing out shirts to ecstatic fans who had stayed behind to show their support.

It was a heartwarming display of connection between the players and fans, which has been lacking since their disappointing start to the season.

