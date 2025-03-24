Chelsea begin talks to sign 22-year-old Spain international: Reports

Chelsea have commenced talks to sign Athletic Club star forward Nico Williams in the summer, as per a report from TBR Football. The Blues have decided to target attacking reinforcement in the summer as part of their plans to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Spain international Williams is a man very much in demand, with several clubs queueing up for his signature ahead of the summer. The Blues have taken the bold step of approaching the representatives of the 22-year-old forward, with a view to beating the competition for his signature.

Chelsea have been proactive in their transfer business this year, signing the trio of Mamadou Sarr, Geovany Quenda, and Dario Essugo ahead of the summer. They will now try to repeat the trick with Williams, who is attracting interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, and several other top sides.

Enzo Maresca's side are in need of a new left winger, seeing as Mykhailo Mudryk remains provisionally suspended amid ongoing investigations into a failed drugs test. Their options in the position have failed to impress, with Jadon Sancho failing to really impress despite getting regular minutes. Academy graduate Tyrique George has delivered four assists in 17 appearances this season for the Blues, but the club wants a player to come in and raise their level.

Nico Williams has a release clause of just under £50 million in his contract with Athletic Club, but earns a substantial amount as a salary. The youngster may be tempted by the project at Stamford Bridge if the Blues manage to secure a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Williams has long-standing interest from Barcelona, but the Spanish giants may not move to sign the youngster, leaving room for a move to England. He has scored nine goals and provided seven assists in 37 appearances for his club across all competitions this season.

Chelsea fee to pull out of Sancho deal comes to light: Reports

Chelsea will be required to pay a £5 million fee to Manchester United as a penalty if they decide against signing Jadon Sancho permanently. The 24-year-old joined the Blues last summer on loan with an obligation to buy for a reported £25 million.

The Athletic reports that this penalty fee to be paid by the Blues was previously agreed upon as part of their deal from the start. The fee will serve as a payment for the loan, which was previously a free one, of the former Borussia Dortmund man.

Chelsea have yet to decide on their plans for Sancho, who has been a model professional since his arrival at the club. The Englishman has, however, struggled for form, scoring two goals and providing six assists across all competitions for the Blues.

