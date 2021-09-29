Chelsea to join Arsenal in race to sign Serie A star - Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen. The Blues believe the Nigerian could be the successor to Romelu Lukaku at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are, however, set to face stiff competition from Arsenal for Osimhen's signature. According to Italian journalist Ciro Venerato, the Stamford Bridge outfit are monitoring the performances of Victor Osimhen and are considering a move for him in the near future.

"Osimhen is already worth triple, the Nigerian is liked by Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester City," Venerato told Rai 2.

Victor Osimhen rose to prominence during his time with French giants Lille. He scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for the club in all competitions during the 2019-20 season.

The Nigerian was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal during the summer of 2020, but opted to join Napoli in a deal worth £52 million.

Osimhen endured a slow start to life in Italy, scoring just 10 goals in 30 appearances in all competitions for Napoli last season. The 22-year-old was often criticized for his wastefulness and lack of composure in front of goal.

The striker has, however, developed into one of the brightest prospects in Serie A. He has scored six goals in just six appearances in all competitions for Napoli this season.

Osimhen has caught the eye of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for Luciano Spaletti's side.

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in a deal worth £97.5 million this summer. The 28-year-old has gotten off to an incredible start to life at Stamford Bridge.

German striker Timo Werner has fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Lukaku. He could seek a move away from Chelsea in January or at the end of the season.

Werner's potential departure could leave Thomas Tuchel short of options in attack. Chelsea will need a striker to partner, provide cover and give competition to Romelu Lukaku.

Arsenal will be desperate to beat Chelsea in the race to sign Victor Osimhen

Arsenal will look to battle Chelsea for Osimhen's signature. The Gunners are bracing themselves for the departures of Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next summer, and will therefore look to sign a new striker.

Arsenal suffered from a lack of goals and creativity in the final third last season. The poor form of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang proved to be a massive obstacle for the Gunners last season as they finished eighth in the Premier League table.

Mikel Arteta was unable to sign a top-quality striker this summer despite spending in excess of £120 million on new signings. The Spaniard will prioritize the addition of a striker in January or next summer.

