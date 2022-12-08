Chelsea big favorites to sign £52 million FIFA World Cup player in January - Reports 

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea are looking to sign Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries in January. The full-back has shone for the Netherlands in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Dumfries was linked to the London-based club during the summer transfer window as well. He recently told The Atheltic about being linked with the Blues:

“Of course it’s a compliment. But when you put the Nerazzurri shirt on, that is also a big compliment. I’m focused on the national team and I play for a very, very beautiful club in Italy. I’m very proud that I can play for Inter, so I am focused on nothing else but the national team and Inter.”

Dumfries played a starring role for Oranje in the round of 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Louis van Gaal's side earned a 3-1 win against the USA. Dumfries assisted twice and scored once during the game.

Chelsea already have Reece James to play at the right-sided full-back position. However, there are no clear-cut backups present. Cesar Azpilicueta doesn't possess the creative pedigree of Dumfries or James.

Hence, adding Dumfries might be a good option for the Blues. Inter Milan currently value the player at £52 million. Todd Boehly's team can afford that sum in January as well. However, they are reluctant to loan him back to the Serie A club as part of the deal.

Hence, Chelsea might delay their pursuit until the next summer. Dumfries could be a great back-up for the Blues for James.

He and James can even play together also. James is equipped to play on the right side of a three-man defense. Graham Potter might use Dumfries at the wing-back position if he wishes to fit both him and James in the starting XI.

Chelsea-linked Denzel Dumfries spoke about his team's playing style at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Netherlands are still unbeaten in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Louis van Gaal's team, however, are yet to convince the critics with their playing style.

Dumfries spoke about Oranje's different approach during the tournament in Qatar. He further told The Athletic:

“In Holland, we are used to having the ball. So this is a different way of playing. We have to focus now on making this system work perfectly.”

Van Gaal's lot will return to action on 10th December as they take on Argentina in the quarter-finals. The two teams have met each other five times in the biggest football event on the globe. Both teams have recorded two wins in these five matches with one game ending in a draw.

Netherlands and Argentina also faced off in the 2014 FIFA World Cup semifinal. That match stood at 0-0 after the exhaustion of even the extra time. The South American team then won the contest on penalties.

An exciting game is likely to take place when these two major sides meet for a place in the semifinal.

