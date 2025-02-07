Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca explains decision to let Joao Felix out on loan just six months after signing him on permanent deal

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has explained his decision to allow Joao Felix to leave on loan in the January transfer window. The Portuguese forward arrived at Stamford Bridge permanently from Atletico Madrid last year.

Felix had previously spent six months on loan with the Blues from January 2023. The London giants reportedly paid Los Rojiblancos £45m for his services last summer, but he has struggled for chances under Maresca.

The 25-year-old has registered eight goals and two assists from 20 games across competitions for Chelsea this season, but only nine of them have been starts. The Blues have now opted to send him out on loan to AC Milan, with the player already making his debut with the Rossoneri.

Speaking on the matter, as cited by The Metro, Maresca revealed that he let Joao Felix go because he needed defensive balance in the team.

"Nothing happened. Simply, I said many times, that the players train every day and they want to play all the games. Unfortunately, just 11 play all the games and we decide altogether that that it was a good option to leave," said Maresca.

He continued:

"He never complained. He has been very good with us, professional. Just a matter of my decision. The reason why is because we need defensive balance. When you have so many attacking players, sometimes you can concede a transition or a goal and I don’t like that."

Chelsea secured a 2-1 win over West Ham United on Monday in the Premier League to climb up to fourth in the table.

Are Chelsea eyeing a Premier League defender this year?

Enzo Maresca

Chelsea are apparently eyeing a move for Dean Huijsen this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 19-year-old defender has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season and is under contract until 2030.

Romano has stated that the player will have a release clause in his deal that will be valid from the summer. However, the details regarding the clause haven't been revealed.

The Blues are looking for defensive reinforcements this year, amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Axel Disasi. Huijsen has apparently been identified as an option, although the Cherries would loath to see him leave.

However, Chelsea have the financial muscle to script the teenager away from the Vitality Stadium. The Blues have heavily invested in talented young players in recent times and understandably have Huijsen on their agenda for the summer.

