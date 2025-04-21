  • home icon
  • Football
  • Chelsea
  • Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reveals why he did not celebrate with fans and left pitch early after late win against Fulham

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reveals why he did not celebrate with fans and left pitch early after late win against Fulham

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Apr 21, 2025 09:47 GMT
Fulham FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Chelsea picked up another Premier League win this weekend

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has opened up on why he didn't celebrate with fans after the 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, March 20, in the Premier League. The Blues had a disastrous start to the game, with Alex Iwobi giving the home side the lead in the 20th minute.

Ad

However, 19-year-old Tyrique George came off the bench to equalize in the 83rd minute. That brought Chelsea back to life, and Pedro Neto went on to score the winner in the third minute of injury time.

The result helped the Blues register their first away Premier League win of 2025. Following the victory, the players revelled in the applause from the away fans, but Maresca was missing from the scenes.

Speaking after the game, the Italian insisted that he wanted the players to enjoy the moment with the fans.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“The goal from Pedro doesn’t change the season. I said already, in last three years have never been in the Champions League spot. The goal doesn’t change it. It’s already a good season. The goal gives us a chance to be there," said Maresca (via Chelsea Chronicle).

He continued:

“I was very happy because it is a nice feeling to win the game at the end. The players deserve to celebrate with the fans, that is the reason why I left the pitch early. It was a nice moment for the players and the fans.“
Ad

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table after 33 games, two points behind Newcastle United in third.

Will Chelsea sign a new striker this summer?

Benjamin Sesko
Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea have prepared a three-man shortlist to address the No. 9 position this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein (via Caught Offside). The Blues are expected to invest in a proven striker this year following a mixed campaign so far.

Ad

The London giants were heavily linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen last summer, but a move failed to materialize. The Nigerian is currently on loan at Galatasaray, and is expected to be on the move once again at the end of the season.

With Nicolas Jackson failing to impress, Chelsea are linked with Osimhen once again this year. However, it now appears that the Blues are targeting a younger striker ahead of the summer. Ornstein has now stated that RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, and Ipswich Town hitman Liam Delap are on the London giants' radar right now.

About the author
Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu Pandit

Twitter icon

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications