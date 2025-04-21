Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca reveals why he did not celebrate with fans and left pitch early after late win against Fulham

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has opened up on why he didn't celebrate with fans after the 2-1 win over Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday, March 20, in the Premier League. The Blues had a disastrous start to the game, with Alex Iwobi giving the home side the lead in the 20th minute.

However, 19-year-old Tyrique George came off the bench to equalize in the 83rd minute. That brought Chelsea back to life, and Pedro Neto went on to score the winner in the third minute of injury time.

The result helped the Blues register their first away Premier League win of 2025. Following the victory, the players revelled in the applause from the away fans, but Maresca was missing from the scenes.

Speaking after the game, the Italian insisted that he wanted the players to enjoy the moment with the fans.

“The goal from Pedro doesn’t change the season. I said already, in last three years have never been in the Champions League spot. The goal doesn’t change it. It’s already a good season. The goal gives us a chance to be there," said Maresca (via Chelsea Chronicle).

He continued:

“I was very happy because it is a nice feeling to win the game at the end. The players deserve to celebrate with the fans, that is the reason why I left the pitch early. It was a nice moment for the players and the fans.“

Chelsea are fifth in the Premier League table after 33 games, two points behind Newcastle United in third.

Will Chelsea sign a new striker this summer?

Benjamin Sesko

Chelsea have prepared a three-man shortlist to address the No. 9 position this summer, according to acclaimed journalist David Ornstein (via Caught Offside). The Blues are expected to invest in a proven striker this year following a mixed campaign so far.

The London giants were heavily linked with Napoli's Victor Osimhen last summer, but a move failed to materialize. The Nigerian is currently on loan at Galatasaray, and is expected to be on the move once again at the end of the season.

With Nicolas Jackson failing to impress, Chelsea are linked with Osimhen once again this year. However, it now appears that the Blues are targeting a younger striker ahead of the summer. Ornstein has now stated that RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, and Ipswich Town hitman Liam Delap are on the London giants' radar right now.

