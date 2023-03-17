Chelsea boss Graham Potter issues injury update on 5 first-team stars including long-term absentee N'golo Kante

Chelsea manager Graham Potter recently provided an injury update on five players, Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Raheem Sterling, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Thiago Silva.

Potter revealed that Sterling will miss the match against Everton. Mount will also miss out on the Everton clash along with England's upcoming camp for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers as well. Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva are also unavailable. Kante, however, has a chance to be a part of the squad.

Speaking ahead of the Blues' home Premier League clash against the Toffees, Potter said (via football.london):

"Raheem has a problem with his hamstring. It's not too serious but he'll miss the game at the weekend and the international trip. It's the same with Mason. He'll miss the England camp as well. Thiago and Azpi are out. N'Golo Kante has a chance of being back in the squad."

Kante has been one of the most important players in Chelsea's recent history. Since his 2017 move from Leicester City, the Frenchman has made 262 appearances for the Blues.

Kante, however, has had an injury-plagued campaign and has played only two matches this season. Speaking about having the Frenchman, Potter said:

"Managers before me have spoken highly of N'Golo because he's a top player. He's been a huge miss to us. It's great for us he is back and we have to be mindful he has a long injury. We have to take the steps to get him up to speed in the Premier League."

Chelsea manager Graham Potter spoke about the team's improved form

The Blues have witnessed a resurgence in their form. They enter the contest on the back of two Premier League wins in a row. Speaking ahead of the clash against Everton, Potter said:

"You need luck. As much as you can be good, it's important to be lucky. But you can't wait for that to come around. Sometimes you have to fight through the storm. We've come out of it with three wins but we need to carry it on."

Chelsea are 10th in the Premier League table with 37 points on the board from 26 matches.

Poll : 0 votes