Chelsea boss Graham Potter offers interesting update on Aubameyang's future amid transfer rumors

Chelsea manager Graham Potter has provided an update on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future with the Blues amidst claims that Los Angeles FC are interested in signing him.

Aubameyang was one of the eight players Chelsea signed during last summer's transfer window. However, with just 431 minutes of Premier League action to his name, he has found playing time hard to come by in West London.

The arrivals of Joao Felix and Mykhailo Mudryk have further pushed the forward down the pecking order. He was notably axed from the Blues' UEFA Champions League squad to make room for the club's winter signings.

While Aubameyang was linked with an exit in January, he eventually stayed at Stamford Bridge. He, though, could still be on his way out of the club, with the United States mooted as a potential destination for him.

According to various reports, Major League Soccer (MLS) club LAFC are interested in acquiring his services. There have been claims that they have opened talks over a loan deal for the 33-year-old.

To add fuel to the fire, the Los Angeles outfit even teased the potential arrival of the Gabon international on their social media. Many thus expect the player to soon be on his way out of London.

Potter, though, has seemingly rubbished claims that the former Arsenal man is on his way to the US. The Chelsea manager insisted that the forward has continued to train with his team over the week. He told a press conference [via football.london]:

"No, nothing to report. He has been training with us this week, training with us well. He has been supporting his teammates and while he is here, he is doing what he needs to do."

It now remains to be seen if a transfer to LAFC is on the cards for the Gabonese.

Could Chelsea's Aubameyang move to the MLS?

Despite not featuring prominently in Potter's plans, Aubameyang does not appear to be sold on the prospect of moving to the MLS. He has not yet given his approval to join LAFC, according to Fabrizio Romano. The journalist wrote on Twitter:

"Chelsea and LAFC are still waiting for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to decide on potential MLS move — it’s crucial step to proceed on loan deal. Chelsea, looking for solutions for Auba as MLS can be an option — but ‘green light’ on player side is still needed as of now."

Having spent the entirety of his senior football career in Europe, the forward could now be tempted to move to the US with LAFC.

