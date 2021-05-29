Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel hints he would like to extend his stay at the club

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted that he would like to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge after enjoying a good spell so far.

Tuchel took over from Frank Lampard in January, and has since seen a change in fortunes as the club finished in the top four and made it to the FA Cup final before losing to Leicester City.

The German manager will also have the chance to lift the Champions League against Manchester City, and could become only the second Chelsea manager to do so.

Tuchel was only given a contract for a year and a half in January, but the team’s performances could see the club offer him a longer deal. Chelsea could extend Tuchel’s stay by two more years, with the option of a third year as per the Telegraph.

The German’s family is expected to move to London ahead of next season, and he admitted that Chelsea feels like the “perfect place” at the moment for him.

After the UCL final... #uclfinal



Fernandinho will discuss with Manchester City to extend his contract until June 2022. 🇧🇷 #MCFC



Chelsea will trigger the option to extend Thiago Silva’s contract for one more season - and will start contract talks with Thomas Tuchel too. 🔵 #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2021

“This is very easy. I’m just so happy to be here. I have never felt so good since I was in Mainz and this feels like the perfect place and the perfect moment,” Tuchel said when he was asked about extending his contract.

“I’m so happy to be here, so whatever will come will come. We cannot force things, but, of course, this is my point of view and this is very clear,” Tuchel said.

Tuchel deserves an extension even if Chelsea don’t win the Champions League

The German’s arrival has seen Chelsea approach games differently as he has brought more structure with him.

Back-to-back Champions League finals as a coach is a good achievement, and Tuchel will hope the team get over the final hurdle against Manchester City.

Chelsea should back Tuchel in the summer transfer window regardless of what happens against Manchester City in the final.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel entertains the Chelsea squad with his best Pep Guardiola impression 😂



The look when he sees the camera is golden 🤣 pic.twitter.com/r6WqIMacN0 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) May 28, 2021

The German has managed to get the best out of the players in the current Chelsea squad, and has elevated the performances of Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, even though their output in front of goal hasn’t improved drastically.

With a full pre-season and a transfer window under Tuchel, Chelsea could become surprise title contenders in the Premier League next season.