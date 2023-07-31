Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino breaks silence when quizzed about arrivals of Axel Disasi and Lesley Ugochukwu

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was asked by the press about two players linked with a move to Stamford Bridge after the club's 2-0 win over Fulham in the PL summer series. Both Axel Disasi and Lesley Ugochukwu are reported to be closing in on a move to Chelsea.

The former of the two will arrive to reinforce the central defensive area. Given the injury of Wesley Fofana, who has been ruled out for several months after completing surgery, a centre-back was much needed.

When asked about the France international, the former Spurs boss said (via Football London):

"With Fofana's injury, I think it is obvious that maybe we need to reinforce this area. It is clear."

According to BBC Sport, the Blues will pay a fee of £38.57 million to AS Monaco for the defender.

After being presented with a question on Ugochukwu, who has reportedly agreed to join the Premier League outfit from Rennes, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"I think you're still talking about, we need experience in midfield. I have the information you have. My information is a player that is from France that maybe they sign with the idea to send on loan. The information was already in your laptop."

The player will reportedly move to the west London club for a fee of £23.1 million (via Sky Sports). The 19-year-old midfielder has been rumored to go out on a loan to Strasbourg straight after signing his contract with Chelsea.

Chelsea boss unsure if Wesley Fofana will play this season

Wesley Fofana in action

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino was unsure of whether his central defender Wesley Fofana would appear for the Blues in the upcoming season. The central defender has been ruled out for several months after undergoing ACL surgery.

The 22-year-old's injury has called for immediate action as the club prepare to complete the signing of defender Axel Disasi from Monaco. The west London outfit were without Benoit Badiashile and Reece James on their pre-season tour of the USA due to fitness issues. Defensive options Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta also departed the club this summer.

Addressing Fofana's potential return this season, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"I hope yes. You have all of the information that this is difficult. He is evolving in a different way but hopefully his recovery goes very well."

Fofana missed out on 15 league games due to a knee issue last season. Another campaign on the sidelines could dampen the youngster's career at Stamford Bridge.