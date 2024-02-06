Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino breaks silence on Thiago Silva’s wife’s controversial post after Wolves defeat

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he has held talks with veteran defender Thiago Silva following a controversial social media post from the Brazil international's wife. Following the Blues embarrassing 2-4 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday, February 4, Thiago's wife Belle Silva made a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) where he she wrote:

"It’s time to change. If you wait any longer it will be too late."

It appears that the veteran Chelsea defender's wife was urging the board to sack Pochettino following the club's dreadful run of form.

The Chelsea manager has responded to Belle Silva's controversial social media post and revealed that he has held talks with Thiago Silva regarding the situation. The Argentine manager told in his press conference, as quoted by The Mirror:

"He came today to talk with me. I am not going to talk about the way we were talking. The important thing is he came and wanted to talk with me and of course, you know me after more than 10 years, how I am. We are very strong coaching staff and very strong in our way to operate and the way that we are."

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager added:

"He came to talk, we talk and that was private and that is it. Private things for me we keep inside. It's good. It's very good. I think so. Always it was good from the beginning, you can see in my press conferences and interviews how I talk about him."

Pochettino's job has come under increased threat after his side twice conceded four goals to lose to Liverpool and Wolves in the space of a week. The players were even booed off the pitch at Stamford Bridge on Sunday following their defeat against Wolves at Stamford Bridge.

Pundit slams Chelsea star Thiago Silva's wife for controversial social media post

Pundit Chris Sutton, who formerly played for Chelsea, has slammed Blues defender Thiago Silva's wife Belle Silva for her post on social media.

Chris Sutton branded Belle Silva's post as 'ridiculous' and insisted that it could make things even worse. Sutton told BBC Sport:

"It is absolutely ridiculous. It is something the club and Pochettino doesn't need. He has had a poor season. The team has had a poor season. It is not going to help the situation."

Chelsea take on Aston Villa in the FA Cup fourth-round replay on Wednesday, February 7 at Villa Park following a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge. They have now dropped to 11th in the league table (31 points after 23 games) and trail fourth-placed Aston Villa by 15 points.