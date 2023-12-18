Chelsea boss Pochettino provides update on whether Lavia and Nkunku will play EFL Cup quarter-final against Newcastle 

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken about the availability of some of his stars for the clash against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup quarter-final on Tuesday, December 19.

Pochettino is set to lead the Blues in their quest for a piece of silverware this season when they host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge. The Argentine manager will be hopeful of his side claiming a win over the Magpies following their Premier League win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Chelsea claimed a comfortable 2-0 win over struggling Sheffield United thanks to goals from Cole Palmer (54') and Nicolas Jackson (61'). The squad was buoyed by the return of summer signing Christopher Nkunku to the matchday squad at the weekend, but the 26-year-old didn't play.

Pochettino revealed in his press conference before the match that Nkunku is available to play against the Magpies on Tuesday. He also revealed that 19-year-old midfielder Romeo Lavia will not be available to play in the match as he remains sidelined through injury.

He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Lavia is still not ready. Nkunku trained well today and he has the possibility to be involved in some minutes tomorrow”.

Lavia will be out for 7-10 days more, meaning that the summer signing from Southampton is close to his Chelsea debut. He arrived from Southampton in the summer for a reported fee of £58 million. The Blues fans will also be eagerly anticipating the debut of forward Nkunku, who is ready to return to action.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, are among the best teams in the Premier League and will provide a stern test for the Blues. They eliminated Manchester United by a 3-0 scoreline in the Round of 16 to reach this stage.

Chelsea keen for revenge against Newcastle

Chelsea are out for revenge against Newcastle United, with their meeting having a personal feel to it this time around. The Blues have an opportunity to reach the semifinals of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2022 and will be keen to take the chance.

Newcastle already showed Pochettino's side a glimpse of their capability at full flow just under a month ago in the Premier League. The Magpies claimed a 4-1 win at home against Chelsea in a game that saw Reece James pick up a red card and his side implode.

Following the win over Sheffield, Levi Colwill spoke to the club's media about his side needing revenge against Eddie Howe's side, saying:

"We have to come here [against Newcastle on Tuesday] to win as always. We have to try and get payback for what happened at their place. We're going to be ready and fired up for it."

A win for Chelsea will take them to within two games of a first final under Pochettino. The Blues won't take this opportunity for granted and look to win in front of their fans.