"He was very very strong" - Thomas Tuchel names Chelsea player who responded very well to training this week 

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that midfield maestro Jorginho has been positive in training despite his country's woes of missing out on the 2022 World Cup.

Italy suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 defeat against North Macedonia earlier in the week. The European Champions will miss out on the FIFA World Cup for the second time in a row.

However, speaking ahead of his side's clash with Brentford this weekend, the Chelsea boss had this to say about the Italian.

“To be very honest, I did not speak a lot with him about that because what could I say to make his pain go away? Nothing,

“I think, like always, it’s our job to create an environment and atmosphere where the players feel welcome and safe, no matter what happens outside.

“He was very, very strong in training I have to say. A very good response. He came in one day earlier than he needed to be.

“That’s why I had the feeling he loved to be back and be in this environment, because it’s a positive environment.”

Jorginho missed two penalties for Italy during their pursuit of competing in the much-awaited tournament.

Chelsea will need Jorginho towards the back end of the season

With only nine games to go in the season, Thomas Tuchel will be needing every single one of his troops and Jorginho is no exception.

Chelsea haven't had good luck with injuries this season as every one of their players has missed a game one way or another through injury.

The central midfield spots have been occupied by Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic since Tuchel's arrival. The three rotate between themselves, marked by occasional appearances from Saul, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Trevoh Chalobah.

The three midfield musketeers have been integral to Chelsea's recent success. Since his arrival in 2018, Jorginho has been a vital part of the squad.

The Italian's shaky start at Stamford Bridge was soon forgotten, and he regained the fans' love via some outstanding performances.

One of the noteworthy moments being the Champions League final where he controlled the midfield with Kante. That performance led to many people terming him as a potential winner of the Balon d'Or, where he ultimately finished third.

His leadership qualities are no secret. As the current vice-captain of Chelsea, it won't be a surprise if Tuchel makes him captain soon.

