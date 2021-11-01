"There is still a way to go but we are happy so far" - Thomas Tuchel feels Chelsea star is on track to become club legend

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has heaped praise on Danish defender Andreas Christensen. Tuchel backed the 25-year-old to become a club legend if he continues to develop and perform the way he has since the German took over the reins in January.

Andreas Christensen has just eight months remaining on his current contract with Chelsea and is yet to sign an extension with the club. The Chelsea youth product has become an integral member of the Blues' starting line-up this season.

Christensen has attracted the attention of some of Europe's top clubs such as Atletico Madrid and Juventus. Thomas Tuchel has praised the defender's character and his consistent performances for Chelsea and said earlier this season:

"I think it's important we accept the personality of every player. Some are more loud, some aggressive, some more calm. He's a calm guy, very intelligent player. Sometimes, you can get maybe a bit misled by judging him from his personality because he is a hard defender and he is a guy who is not shy to have hard tackles and win challenges and step up in games."

Tuchel added:

"He found his place. He knows what it takes and he has improved massively so far but it is not done yet, you have to show it over and over. There are big examples in this club of what it takes to be a legend in defence and there is still a way to go but we are very happy so far."

Chelsea have conceded just three goals in ten league games this season. The Blues are currently at the top of the Premier League table after accumulating 25 points in their opening ten league games this season. They are currently three points ahead of second-placed Liverpool.

Chelsea will be desperate to keep hold of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea FC v Malmo FF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Andreas Christensen made just seventeen Premier League appearances for Chelsea last season as he fell behind the likes of Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta in the pecking order at Chelsea.

He was given the chance to rejuvenate his career under the management of Thomas Tuchel during the second half of last season. Christensen put in a number of impressive performances for the Blues, helping the club win the Champions League.

Chelsea stars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have less than a year remaining on their current contracts with the club and are yet to sign a contract extension. The duo have been heavily linked with a host of Europe's top clubs.

The Blues will be desperate to keep hold of Rudiger and Christensen after witnessing their incredible starts to the 2021-22 campaign. Chelsea are therefore likely to prioritize the contract extensions of Rudiger and Christensen over the next couple of weeks.

