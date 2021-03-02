Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel delighted with N'Golo Kante's performance against Manchester United

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was thrilled with N'Golo Kante's performance against Manchester United on Sunday evening.

The Frenchman was tasked with marking Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes and passed the test with flying colors.

Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw on Sunday, a result which helped neither club with regards to their goals for this Premier League season. The Blues headed into Sunday's game on the back of an impressive run of form that saw them win three of their last four league games.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have been inconsistent in recent weeks, winning two and drawing three of their last five league games. The Red Devils have, however, been boosted by the form of Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese midfielder, who has been the driving force for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, has scored 15 goals and provided 11 assists in 26 Premier League games this season.

Thomas Tuchel has now heaped praise on N'Golo Kante for taking Bruno Fernandes out of the game on Sunday. The German manager told Chelsea TV:

"N'Golo first of all deserved it. And second of all it was his job to be around Fernandes and take him out of the game, which he did fantastically."

"I promise you to build a team that no one wants to face. This is my promise to the fans. My challenge is to do it as quickly as possible."



"I fought for many years to get Ngolo Kante in my squad and he is now with me."



Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante helps nullify Bruno Fernandes' influence on Sunday

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante put in a scintillating performance against Manchester United

Bruno Fernandes has undoubtedly become Manchester United's go-to man since joining the club from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020. The Portuguese international has, however, been accused of failing to turn up for the big games.

It was the same case on Sunday against Chelsea, as the former Sporting man struggled to make an impact on proceedings. He was marked out of the game by N'Golo Kante, who put in a vintage performance against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Kante helped Chelsea continue their unbeaten run under Thomas Tuchel. The former PSG boss is yet to lose a game as manager of the Blues and has guided the team to fifth place in the Premier League table.