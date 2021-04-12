Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel explains why he dropped Timo Werner for Crystal Palace encounter

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has explained why Timo Werner remained an unused substitute in the Blues' 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Christian Pulisic, who scored twice, was preferred over Werner for the encounter.

Werner, despite his sub-par form, has been a regular in the Premier League for Chelsea. In 29 league appearances, the German forward has scored just five goals and provided nine assists. But with Pulisic finding form recently, Tuchel chose to bench Werner against Crystal Palace.

After the match, the Chelsea boss explained the reasoning behind his decision, saying that he didn't want to overuse Werner, especially when Pulisic had found form.

“It’s to do with form and work-rate. With Timo, we are close to overusing him and there’s no point in doing that. Christian is in good form so I want to have the competition for the position," revealed the Chelsea manager.

“We haven’t made many changes in formation or individual positions but we hope Christian can show up and challenge in an offensive formation,” Tuchel said.

Chelsea targeting Sergio Aguero to provide competition for Timo Werner

Werner could do with a top-class striking partner

With Manchester City announcing the impending departure of Sergio Aguero after the current season, multiple clubs, including Chelsea, have reportedly joined the race for his signature. Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all shown interest in the Argentine striker.

However, reports claim Aguero prefers to stay in England, making Chelsea the early favorites for his signature. The Blues are expecting the departure of Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham in the upcoming transfer window, which would make way for Aguero to join the London-based club.

Werner could do with a top-class striking partner too, especially after a tough first season at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has also clarified that he won't stand in Aguero's way if he decides to join a rival Premier League side.

"The best for him, we wish, all of us. Find the best for Sergio for the last years in his career, for sure. We'll be delighted with the decision he takes, the best for him and his family and his career. My preference is his preference. His preference is my preference. The best for him is the best for us," said Guardiola.