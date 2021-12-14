Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel provides fitness update on N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic ahead of Everton clash

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has delivered an injury update regarding N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic ahead of their Premier League tie against Everton.

Kovacic has been unavailable for Chelsea since picking up a hamstring problem in their EFL Cup victory over Southampton in October. He then tested positive for COVID-19 and has not been available to play since October. Tuchel outlined the importance of both Kovacic and N’Golo Kante in a recent conference:

"It is absolutely crucial [to have them back] because Jorgi is sacrificing in the middle of the pitch in games like today when you need two players to drive the ball and pick up good spaces in midfield. It would have been the perfect game for both of them."

Adam Newson @AdamNewson

football.london/chelsea-fc/new… Latest from Thomas Tuchel on N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. Plus little Trevoh Chalobah update for you Latest from Thomas Tuchel on N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. Plus little Trevoh Chalobah update for you football.london/chelsea-fc/new…

On the other hand, N’Golo Kante has not been available since Chelsea’s 4-0 victory over Juventus on November 23 due to a knee injury. Tuchel expects Kante to return to training on Tuesday but is unsure about Kovacic’s potential return. He said:

"Kova had symptoms over the last few days. Not too bad is my information, but I don’t know the answer to when he is allowed to come back. We need to know what the doctor says and 10 days and some tests to be negative before he can come back.”

Chelsea are also missing Ben Chilwell due to a ligament tear while Trevoh Chalobah is expected to make a return to training on Thursday.

Chelsea’s Jorginho playing despite an injured back as Tuchel attempts to navigate lengthy injury crisis

Chelsea have started the season in mercurial form despite the range of injuries that have plagued them. Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner were both having issues and have not started too many domestic games recently.

Tuchel has instead opted for a front-three with Kai Havertz playing up-top. Timo Werner started on the left against Leeds United on Saturday. Meanwhile, Romelu Lukaku has featured on the bench since the Champions League 3-3 draw against Zenit St. Petersburg.

Chelsea have a range of options in attack and have instead struggled with their midfield. Ruben Loftus-Cheek has done well in the absence of Kovacic and N’Golo Kante while Jorginho is reportedly playing with a back injury. The Italian had said:

"My back is not in the best condition, but when you need to push yourself to try to help your team-mates, this is what you have to do. It’s hard, but you have to do it. I just try to push and try to help my team because that’s the best we can do. It’s a difficult month ahead, but we’re prepared for these games and we’ll try to do our best."

Mirror Football @MirrorFootball N'Golo Kante ⏳

Mateo Kovacic ⏳



Thomas Tuchel shouldn't have to be without the midfield pair for much longer 👀 🔵 N'Golo Kante ⏳Mateo Kovacic ⏳Thomas Tuchel shouldn't have to be without the midfield pair for much longer 👀 🔵 https://t.co/k1MYxNrKc6

Chelsea's first-choice left-back Ben Chilwell is also out for a lengthy period due to an ACL injury.

Also Read Article Continues below

Thomas Tuchel will be hoping his injured players can return over the coming week. Chelsea have an easier set of fixtures until their clash against Liverpool on 2nd January, 2022.

Edited by Aditya Singh