"He helped me a lot" - Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel reveals Manchester United-linked Ralf Rangnick was one of the 'main figures' who convinced him to try coaching

Credible sources report that Ralf Rangnick has agreed to join Manchester United as their interim manager with an extended consultancy role starting June 2022. Final talks between Manchester United and Lokomotiv Moscow for Rangnick are in proper order. An official announcement from the club is pending, which could be declared this weekend.

The German football manager is known as a bonafide masterminded visionary amongst his ardent followers. Rangnick is also known as the 'Godfather of Gegenpressing'.

Top managers of the game have cited him as their inspiration. Rangnick is responsible for influencing top European coaches like Thomas Tuchel, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralph Hasenhüttl, and Jürgen Klopp.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has expressed his thoughts on the critical role Ragnick has played in his life. Ralf Ragnick served as the manager for Regionalliga Süd side SSV Ulm during 1997–1999. Tuchel played under his tutelage there until being forced to retire in 1998, at age 24, after suffering a horrible knee cartilage injury.

"He [Ralf Rangnick] helped me, he helped me a lot because he was my coach and then he was one of the main figures to convince me to try coaching. So he had a huge influence on all of us at this time because he showed us that it's not necessary to follow people to the toilet in football games because that was the belief. In these days the defenders follow the strikers wherever they go. He showed us that it's possible to defend everybody in a zone." - Thomas Tuchel in his recent press conference.

Rangnick planted the seeds of coaching into Tuchel's mind. So the retired defender began to learn the fundamentals of the game. Molded by Rangnick's revolutionary ideas of the counter-press, he implemented a newer tactical version out of it.

Seeing his captivating methodologies, Rangnick hired him as a youth coach at VfB Stuttgart in 2000. Tuchel coached the under-19 side of the club to the Under 19 Bundesliga title in the 2004–05 campaign.

Manchester United's time to trot under Ragnick

Manchester United face Chelsea next at Stamford Bridge on Matchday 13 of the Premier League on Sunday. Ralf Rangnick won't be available for this game as he awaits a work permit.

However, it can be said that this is probably going to be the best signing in recent times for a club like Manchester United. The statement move is sure to send shockwaves around the league.

"Before I get carried away and talk too much he is not appointed yet and let's respect everybody. Let's respect Ralf, his decision and the club's decision and when things are done then we can maybe talk about it." - Tuchel denied to speak more until Manchester United officially confirms it.

The newer breed of German coaches hail the philosophies that Rangnick is credited with by revolutionizing modern football as we know it. Two vital tactical plans bear their inheritance from Rangnick.

He has played an unimaginable part in developing Gegenpressing, which coaches like Jürgen Klopp is famous for. The second thing that Rangnick has done is to popularize the zonal marking systems around the globe. Manchester United are optimistic they can improve under this new mentorship.

