“I’m unhappy that we couldn’t bring more out of him” – Chelsea boss Tuchel offers honest opinion about Lukaku’s disappointing Stamford Bridge return

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has given his honest opinion about Romelu Lukaku's disappointing Stamford Bridge return from Inter Milan last season.

Tuchel believes drawing the best out of Lukaku would have needed more time, but the Belgian international made it clear that he wants an exit ahead of the next season.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"I'm unhappy that we couldn’t bring more out of him. Maybe it would have just taken a bit more time. A bit more fitness a bit more, like, stiffness and adaption in our game. Who knows? But we will now not find out."



[via Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku:"I'm unhappy that we couldn’t bring more out of him. Maybe it would have just taken a bit more time. A bit more fitness a bit more, like, stiffness and adaption in our game. Who knows? But we will now not find out."[via @AdamNewson Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku:"I'm unhappy that we couldn’t bring more out of him. Maybe it would have just taken a bit more time. A bit more fitness a bit more, like, stiffness and adaption in our game. Who knows? But we will now not find out."[via @AdamNewson]

Speaking of Lukaku's return to Chelsea from Inter Milan and his disappointing form throughout last season, Tuchel said via Football London:

"It was always a possibility he stayed, but Romelu made it very clear he wants to leave and the owners took the decision straight away."

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



"It was always a possibility he stayed but Romelu made it very clear he wants to leave and the owners took the decision straight away."



[via Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku:"It was always a possibility he stayed but Romelu made it very clear he wants to leave and the owners took the decision straight away."[via @AdamNewson Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku:"It was always a possibility he stayed but Romelu made it very clear he wants to leave and the owners took the decision straight away."[via @AdamNewson]

"I'm unhappy that we couldn’t bring more out of him. Maybe it would have just taken a bit more time. A bit more fitness a bit more, like, stiffness and adaption in our game. Who knows? But we will now not find out. Once Romelu gave his clear opinion on the situation and there was a solution on the table, the owners made their choice and had my blessing."

According to Goal, the 29-year-old Belgian international returned to Chelsea at the start of last season after Inter Milan agreed to a £100 million deal. However, Lukaku's interests have shifted back to the San Siro after a disappointing 2021-22 season with the Blues.

The forward scored 15 goals and provided two assists in the 43 matches he played for the Premier League club across different competitions.

He had significant fallout with the club's manager after his controversial interview with Sky Italia. In the December interview, Lukaku voiced his unhappiness with Tuchel's tactics and expressed his willingness to move back to Inter Milan. The German manager benched him for several games after the interview.

Romelu Lukaku's decision to move back to Inter Milan is a win-win situation for the Belgian international and Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has secured a loan deal with Inter Milan after just one year into his contract at Stamford Bridge. The Belgian's move back to the San Siro is a win-win situation for the Premier League club and the Belgian international. Lukaku was not interested in staying further with the club, and Tuchel sought a clear solution to plan things accordingly.

After Lukaku's move back to the San Siro, Chelsea poached Raheem Sterling from Manchester City after the England international did not sign a new contract to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions signed Erling Braut Haaland from Borussia Dortmund as their go-to striker ahead of the new season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far