Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta involved in angry rant during Arsenal debacle – Reports

Chelsea skipper Cesar Azpilicueta’s angry outburst at Arsenal players during the game at Emirates was heard from the sidelines, according to reports. The Blues ended up losing the game 3-1 and dropped further behind in the title race.

Chelsea traveled to Emirates Stadium on Saturday to face an Arsenal side that had lost four of their last five games. Frank Lampard was aware that it was an opportunity for the Blues to keep the pressure on Liverpool at the top of the league. However, it was the Gunners who took the lead from Alexandre Lacazette’s spot-kick in the 35th minute. Granit Xhaka then scored a stunning freekick to send Arsenal 2-0 ahead just before the break.

Lampard brought on Callum Hudson-Odoi and Jorginho at the start of the second half, but Arsenal extended their lead in the 56th minute through Bukayo Saka. Tammy Abraham got one back for Chelsea in the 85th minute, but it turned out to be a mere consolation. Arsenal players resorted to time-wasting during the later stages of the game, which infuriated Azpilicueta.

Chelsea's defeat to Arsenal left Lampard frustrated

The Chelsea skipper started the game from the bench and was left frustrated at the outcome of the game. After Abraham had made it 3-1, it was clear that there was still some hope of a comeback, given how poor the Arsenal defense had been in recent times. However, the Gunners players ensured that Chelsea never really got their act together, using every trick in the book to slow down the game.

Lampard has told #CFC’s Fifth Stand app that Hudson-Odoi will play against #AVFC. “Callum was fantastic with his energy. That’s what we needed and why he will play in the next game. If Callum plays like that, then he can be a really serious player.” — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) December 26, 2020

At one instance, Arsenal defender Pablo Mari dropped to the floor and the game had to be stopped to ensure he received treatment. That was too much for the Chelsea skipper, whose frustrated voice could be heard from the stands.

"Another one on the floor!"

Chelsea went on to win a late penalty in the 90th minute when Mari brought down Mason Mount in the box. Jorginho stepped up to take responsibility but missed. That effectively ended any chances of a Chelsea comeback as Arsenal went on to grab all three points.

Azpillicueta wasn’t the only one frustrated on the sidelines. The Chelsea manager did not appear too pleased with his team’s performance either.

"When you go out and play 60 or 70 percent then you're not going to win any games. I am angry because I want us to win games. It was an opportunity to go second. You get what you deserve."