Chelsea close to agreeing surprise deal for Bundesliga midfielder - Reports

According to Tutto Mercato, Chelsea are entering the advanced stages of securing RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai's signature. The Italian outlet reports that the Blues may reach an agreement for the Hungarian international in the next few days (via Sport Witness).

Although information on the transfer fee is yet to be revealed, negotiations have reportedly advanced.

Szoboszlai has been linked with Chelsea since last summer when a move was reported to be imminent. Leipzig manager Marco Rose was quizzed on the potential transfer in a press conference. The German boss refused to comment on the mere speculation.

When Szoboszlai was asked the same question, the Hungarian shared a similar view. He said (via Sport Witness):

“I have the same answer as the coach. We don’t talk much about speculation. He knows that he is one of our players and that he has to do the best for us. We know that he does everything for the team will continue to do so.”

Szoboszlai has had a great campaign in Germany this season. The Hungarian midfielder has racked up five goals and 13 assists in 32 games across all competitions for Leipzig this term.

His contract, however, only expires in the summer of 2026, which means Chelsea may have to muster a significant offer for the Leipzig midfielder. The Blues certainly have the resources and the will to splurge in the market, as they've shown this season.

Chelsea spent a whopping £323 million in the January transfer window alone, signing eight players in the process. The Blues capped off an expensive window this winter with a British record £107 million fee to bring in World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez from Benfica.

This was after their £200 million plus window last summer when Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital took over the reins at Chelsea Football Club.

"It starts with me" - Graham Potter takes responsibility for Chelsea's poor form and speaks on his future at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea is currently 10th in the Premier League table amid a dismal season for the Blues under Graham Potter. The west London outfit is experiencing arguably its worst decline in form since the 2015-16 campaign when they ended the season in the middle of the table.

Matt Law @Matt_Law_DT



telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/… Losing to Leeds in August was the beginning of the end for Tuchel. If Leeds complete the double over Chelsea then it may well be for Potter too #cfc Losing to Leeds in August was the beginning of the end for Tuchel. If Leeds complete the double over Chelsea then it may well be for Potter too #cfc telegraph.co.uk/football/2023/…

The English boss is certainly under fire at the moment. Potter's future at the club will depend on Chelsea's result in their upcoming fixture against Leeds United, according to The Telegraph's Matt Law. The reporter claimed that Potter could potentially face a similar fate to former Blues manager Thomas Tuchel.

Ahead of possibly an extremely crucial fixture for the English manager, Potter was asked whether he is responsible for the club's struggles. He said (via Football London):

"The results are the results and the coach is responsible. So we have to improve those. We have to look at the performance of the team and then hopefully you get better results. It's not an exact science but it's the area. As a head coach you have to take it on your shoulders. It's a huge responsiblity. The results haven't been good enough and we accept that. We have to do better and it starts with me."

