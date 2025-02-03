Chelsea close in on signing midfielder with €45 million release clause in deal worth just over €20 million: Reports

Chelsea are close to securing a deal to sign midfielder Dario Essugo from Portuguese giants Sporting CP for a fee of just over €20 million, as per reports. The Blues are keen to find an agreement for the teenage star, who is currently on loan at LaLiga outfit Las Palmas.

Portugal U-21 international Essugo has emerged as one of the leading midfield talents in Spain this season, with his performances attracting interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. The 19-year-old is on loan at Las Palmas, but that has not deterred Chelsea from making their move for him.

Portuguese publication Record has revealed that the Blues are closing in on an agreement to sign the young midfielder this month. They are in direct talks with Sporting, but would not be able to register the midfielder this month, given that he has already represented two clubs this season. As a result, his signing would be for the summer, and he will finish the season with Las Palmas.

Dario Essugo has made 14 league appearances for Las Palmas this season, scoring once. The youngster has a contract that runs until 2027 with Sporting, but Chelsea appear to have negotiated a fee well below his €45 million release clause.

The Blues are looking to finalize agreements for two midfielders before the transfer deadline this evening, with talks also ongoing for French youngster Mathis Amougou. Enzo Maresca's side have been left light in midfield by an injury to Romeo Lavia and the exit of Cesare Casadei to Torino.

Chelsea reach agreement for transfer of France U-20 star - Reports

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne for the transfer of midfielder Mathis Amougou, as per The Telegraph. The Blues appear to have secured their much-needed midfield reinforcement following the exit of Cesare Casadei this month.

Enzo Maresca's side have reached an agreement with Saint-Etienne for the transfer of 19-year-old midfielder Amougou, and the deal is expected to be completed before the transfer deadline. The Blues will reportedly pay a fee slightly over £10 million for the highly rated youngster, who is expected to remain with their squad.

Amougou has appeared 17 times in Ligue 1 this season, having come through the youth ranks at Saint-Etienne. He made his senior debut for the club in December 2023 and has just 18 months left on his contract, which is due to expire in the summer of 2026.

