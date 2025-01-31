Serie A club reach verbal agreement with Chelsea to sign 22-year-old star for €13m fee: Reports

Torino have reached a verbal agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of Cesare Casadei for a €13 million fee, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The 22-year-old has struggled for chances under Enzo Maresca this season and the Blues are ready to move him on.

The London giants are well-stocked in the middle of the park and Casadei no longer fits into their plans. The Italian midfielder has appeared just six times across competitions this season, four of which were starts.

He hasn't featured for Maresca in the Premier League, operating exclusively in cup games and Europe. It is clear that the Italian manager doesn't rate his countryman and the player will be eager to get his career back on track elsewhere.

Casadei's contract with Chelsea expires in 2028, but it appears that his time at Stamford Bridge could be coming to an end. Despite his struggles, the Italian isn't short of suitors.

Lazio were previously linked with a move for the player, but the transfer failed to materialize. However, Torino are now close to taking the Italian off the Blues' hands, with medicals and further steps to follow soon. The London giants will have a 20% sell-on clause in the deal and could be tempted to rope in a replacement if the move goes through. Chelsea are lagging behind in the Premier League title race at the moment, sitting sixth in the league table after 23 games.

Are Chelsea eyeing Brighton & Hove Albion star?

Chelsea have turned their attention to Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson, according to The Guardian. The Irishman was once one of the rising stars of the Premier League but has fallen off the radar of late.

Ferguson has registered just one goal from 14 appearances across competitions this season and is recovering from an ankle injury. However, his stock remains high and there's a lot of interest in his services.

Bayer Leverkusen were eager to take him to the BayArena before Victor Boniface's failed move to Al-Nassr complicated matters. West Ham United are also hot on the 20-year-old's heels, along with Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and Bournemouth. Chelsea have now entered the fray.

Enzo Maresca is looking for a new No. 9 to compete with Nicolas Jackson, who is experiencing a recent dip in form. The Seagulls are willing to let Ferguson leave for just £40 million this month, although they are also open to a loan deal.

