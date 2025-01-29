Chelsea close to striking a deal to sign Arsenal star Gabriel Magallhaes' cousin from Brazilian club: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a move for 16-year-old Corinthians left-back Denner, cousin of Arsenal center-back Gabriel Magalhaes. The Blues are in the advanced stages of negotiations for the Brazilian.

The west Londoners have continued with their spendthrift approach under the new ownership. The club have spent in excess of a whopping £1 billion since Todd Boehly and a consortium of investors acquired them in 2022.

Chelsea have had their fair share of business in South America, signing the likes of Estevao Willian, Kendry Paez, and Andrey Santos, amongst others. The Blues have now set their sights on Denner, who plays for Brazilian outfit Corinthians, according to Globo Esporte (via 90min).

The 16-year-old defender has impressed for his club, who are reportedly reluctant to let go of him. His contract, however, includes a bargain release clause priced at around £1.4 million. It would be a worry for the club's hierarchy amid interest from rival Brazilian clubs as well.

Corinthians have offered Denner a new contract but he has turned them down, leaving the club with no option but to prioritize an overseas sale. The aforementioned outlet claims that Chelsea are progressing in talks over a transfer, which would be worth an initial £6.7 million plus £3.8 million in add-ons.

Denner is the cousin of Gabriel Magalhaes, who has established himself as one of the best center-backs in the league at Arsenal.

Arsenal enter race to sign Premier League striker wanted by Chelsea - Reports

Arsenal have registered an interest in signing Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran, who has been linked with Chelsea. The Gunners have reportedly approached Villa over a potential move.

Arsenal seem to have stepped up their pursuit of a striker in the January transfer window after Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus suffered long-term injuries. The Gunners lack depth in attack, with Kai Havertz being their only option in the No.9 position.

The German has stepped up with 14 goals in 31 games across competitions this season. However, the north Londoners are still searching for a goalscoring striker who can end their Premier League title drought.

One of the names on Arsenal's shortlist is Duran and the Gunners have established contact with Villa. However, they face competition from West Ham United and Chelsea, who are already in talks with the club. Although his contract runs until 2030, Duran has been heavily linked with an exit given his lack of game time this season.

