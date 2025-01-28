Arsenal make contact over move for 21-year-old Premier League star linked to Chelsea: Reports

Arsenal have reportedly established contact with Aston Villa over a move for their striker Jhon Duran, who has also been linked with Chelsea. A report from Caught OffSide states that the Blues have already been in conversation with the Villans.

It isn't surprising that the Gunners have been linked with the forward following Gabriel Jesus' long-term injury. Their only option in the number nine position is Kai Havertz, who isn't an out-and-out striker.

This report further adds that Arsenal and Chelsea are also set to face competition from West Ham United. It is believed that the Hammers have also had an approach for Duran rejected in the current transfer window.

As for the Colombia international, a move away will certainly benefit him, given he plays second-fiddle to Ollie Watkins at Aston Villa. In the 2024-25 campaign, Duran has started just four matches in the Premier League while featuring just once in the first XI of a Champions League tie.

Given his limited game time, the 21-year-old will certainly be tempted with a transfer to the Emirates Stadium. A move could present a real opportunity to become the first choice in the number nine position and challenge for top honors.

The Gunners are currently second in the English top-flight standings, six points behind Liverpool, who have a game in hand. On the other hand, he is likely to face stern competition from Nicolas Jackson for minutes at Stamford Bridge, a player who has performed well under Enzo Maresca this year.

The Senegalese forward has contributed nine goals and five assists in 22 league appearances this season.

Journalist reveals key information about Arsenal and Chelsea target

Benjamin Sesko

Arsenal have once again been linked with a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in January. The news comes in after the Gunners failed to sign the striker in the summer amid competition from Chelsea.

While it is believed that the Slovenian's signing is difficult in January, there may be hope for Mikel Arteta and Co. Revealing that Sesko had picked the Gunners over other sides in the summer, journalist Ben Jacobs told Inside Gooners (via talkSPORT):

"When the project was pitched from Arsenal, Chelsea and Man United, Sesko picked Arsenal and then made a secondary choice of whether it was now or to stay at Leipzig."

Despite the news, a move for Sesko is set to cost a whopping £70 million with the player contracted till 2029. This season, he's bagged 14 goals across competitions in 27 outings.

