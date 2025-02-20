Chelsea co-owner details stance on Enzo Maresca's future at the club amid sack rumors

Chelsea co-owner Jonathan Goldstein has opened up on Enzo Maresca's future at Stamford Bridge. The Italian tactician has come under fire following the Blues' dismal slump in form in the last two months.

Maresca was appointed as the new Chelsea manager in the summer after the Blues parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino. The Italian signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge and made a surprisingly impressive start with the west London club.

However, things have gone downhill for the Blues since the second half of December 2024. They have won three of their last 11 games across competitions and have slipped down to sixth in the Premier League table.

With a section of the fanbase already urging for Maresca's dismissal, Jonathan Goldstein has now opened up on the situation. He has ensured that the Italian is under no immediate threat of losing his job and backed him to help the club recover.

Goldstein told Bloomberg TV, as quoted by 90Min:

"He's doing a great job. Chelsea started the season very well. The last six weeks have been, you know, finding their feet a little bit more."

The Blues co-owner added:

"But Enzo has clearly done a great job in bringing the team together, bringing the talent through. And we're very optimistic for the rest of the season in how that plays out."

Chelsea have historically been a pretty ruthless club in terms of showing patience to struggling managers. Maresca must turn things around soon if he is to avoid being embroiled in the situation.

The Blues once looked like potential title challengers but now face a strong challenge to finish in top four. They are 18 points behind league leaders Liverpool and 10 points behind second-placed Arsenal now.

Glenn Hoddle offers Enzo Maresca advice on Chelsea star

Former Chelsea manager Glenn Hoddle has urged Enzo Maresca to play Pedro Neto on the right flank. The pundit believes that the Portugal international should be trusted to play on the right wing, with Noni Madueke picking up an injury.

Hoddle has insisted that Neto could offer the Blues a lot if he plays regularly on the right wing, heaping praise on his left foot. He said, as quoted by Chelsea News:

“Neto is a top player, he can play on the left side, but he is lethal coming onto his left foot from the right. If he knows he is in the team every week, you will see him grow into the player he was at Wolves."

He added:

"We have seen a few big moments, but he has not been consistent because he has been in and out of the side. Give him the shirt and let him play on the right flank.”

Neto has been rather underwhelming for Chelsea since signing for the Blues in a reported £54 million deal last summer. He has scored four goals and provided five assists in 29 appearances across competitions this campaign.

