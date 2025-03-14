Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca makes big selection call as he picks between Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen for Arsenal clash

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that he plans to have Spanish goalkeeper Robert Sanchez start between the sticks against Arsenal on Sunday. The former Brighton & Hove Albion shot-stopper was rested for the UEFA Europa Conference League second leg against FC Copenhagen on Thursday, leading to speculation on a bench role against Arsenal.

Sanchez began the 2024-25 season as first-choice in Maresca's side but was dropped briefly after a series of high-profile errors in goal. Filip Jorgensen was deployed between the sticks for the four league games in February, and the Denmark U21 international managed just one clean sheet.

Speaking ahead of the game against Arsenal, the former Leicester City coach revealed that Robert Sanchez will start the game and subsequent ones. He pointed out that he did not intend to change his goalkeeper so often but had to do so out of flexibility and adaptability to various situations.

"Yes, it will be Robert playing against Arsenal. I’ve said many times we are happy with both goalkeepers. But sometimes, you have to be flexible. Since we started, the idea wasn’t to change the goalkeeper but you have to be flexible; we do this with the game plan, the way we want to attack and defend, but we also have to be flexible with players [changing the personnel]."

Robert Sanchez leads the way in the Premier League for errors leading to a goal among goalkeepers, with five to his name this season. The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances across all competitions this season, and has five clean sheets to his name.

Filip Jorgensen, a summer acquisition from Villarreal in 2024, failed to dislodge Sanchez as the first choice between the sticks despite playing throughout February. The Danish goalkeeper will now hope to feature for Chelsea in the remainder of their UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

Chelsea coach reveals Conference League ambition

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has revealed that he expects his side to emerge as champions of the UEFA Europa Conference League this season. The tactician made the claim after his side claimed a 3-1 aggregate win over FC Copenhagen to reach the quarterfinals of the competition.

“This club always won trophies in the past and we need to do our best to achieve our target this season. We have to give to the fans and the club a title. It’s important to reach the quarter-finals. Now the target is the next step which is the semi-finals. We deserved it over two legs. We changed and adjusted in the second half and we were much better. You need patience," Maresca said via The Standard.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal of the second leg to give his side a narrow 1-0 win over the Danish outfit at Stamford Bridge. The Blues had earlier won the first leg of the clash between the sides by a 2-1 scoreline away from home.

Chelsea have failed to win any silverware since winning the FIFA Club World Cup in 2022. They are aiming to become the first side to win all three current UEFA competitions, having won the Champions League and Europa League in the past.

