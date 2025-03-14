Chelsea 1-0 FC Copenhagen: Blues player ratings as Dewsbury-Hall goal the difference at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea secured a 1-0 victory over Danish side FC Copenhagen on Thursday, March 13, to book their place in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Conference League. Kiernan-Dewsbury-Hall scored the only goal of the game in the 55th minute to secure a 3-1 win on aggregate.

Chelsea player ratings

Filip Jorgensen - 8/10

Filip Jorgensen played a solid game for Chelsea and made one save, helping his side to a 1-0 win.

Trevor Chalobah - 7/10

The defender played well for the hosts against their Danish visitors. He completed 58 of 62 passes and won three of seven duels.

Tosin Adarabioyo - 7.5/10

The former Fulham defender had a fabulous game for Enzo Maresca's side. He completed the most passes in the game (85) and won three of four aerial duels.

Josh Acheampong - 6/10

The young defender had a decent game for Chelsea before being taken off at halftime. He completed 89% of his passes (17/19) but managed to win just one of seven duels.

Benoit Badiashile - 7.5/10

The French defender had a solid game at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of the English club's Round-of-16 clash with FC Copenhagen. He made one tackle, one block, two interceptions and made four clearances.

Moises Caicedo - 8/10

The Ecuadorian midfielder was solid for the Blues against their Danish opponents. He was also the most fouled player in the match (3) and won the most duels (8).

Enzo Fernandez - 6.5/10

The Argentine star was decent in his 45 minutes on the pitch. The World Cup winner made three recoveries and won one of two duels.

Jadon Sancho - 7/10

The Manchester United loanee was decent in his side's win. The winger completed 16 of 18 passes and won four of nine ground duels.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - 7/10

The former Leicester City star had a fabulous game, scoring the decisive goal and creating the most chances (3).

Tyrique George - 7/10

The young forward had a good game for the Blues. He completed 22 of 28 passes, created two chances, made three recoveries and had four successful dribbles.

Pedro Neto - 7.5/10

The Portuguese star led the line for Chelsea and had a good game. He completed all 22 passes he attempted, created one chance, and won three of seven duels.

Chelsea substitutions

Marc Cucurella - 7/10

The Euro 2024 winner was an inspired substitute for Enzo Maresca's side. He won four of five duels and won all three tackles he attempted.

Cole Palmer - 6/10

The former Manchester City forward did not have a great game after replacing Fernanndez for the second half. He created one chance and made three recoveries but lost possession six times.

Christopher Nkunku - 6/10

The former RB Leipzig star did not significantly impact the game after coming on for the final 25 minutes. He won two of five ground duels and completed one of the two passes he attempted from 10 touches.

Rece James - NA

The Chelsea captain came on late and lacked time to affect the game.

Genesis Antwi - NA

The young defender came on late in the game and did not manage to touch the ball before the final whistle.

