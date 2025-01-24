Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca provides injury update on midfield duo Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia

Enzo Maresca has confirmed that Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill are back for Chelsea ahead of the Manchester City clash, scheduled for Saturday (January 25). He has ruled out Romeo Lavia for the next few weeks, continuing the Belgian's injury issues.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Maresca confirmed that Colwill and Fernandez are in line to make the squad after missing the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton earlier this week. The duo faced minor injury issues which were not disclosed by the club but they have now recovered and are training. He said via Football London:

"Probably Levi and Enzo, they can be available. It depends on today's session."

When quizzed about Lavia, Maresca added:

"Romeo will be out. We don't know yet. We will wait a little bit more. At least I think a few weeks more."

However, the manager is not interested in bringing back Lesley Ugochukwu or Andrey Santos back from their loans. He believes that they have enough cover and said:

"No. We have in this moment, I think we have enough players to cover that situation with Moi [Caicedo], with Enzo, and in the last game Kiernan [Dewsbury-Hall] played there. So in this moment, the intention is not to go for one more midfielder."

Chelsea were linked with a loan move for Douglas Luiz, but the manager has dismissed suggestions that they need to add another midfielder.

Chelsea manager not surprised by Manchester City's form this season

Enzo Maresca has stated that he is not surprised by Manchester City's form this season. The Chelsea manager claims that it is normal for any club to go through a rough patch and said via Football London:

"I think it is normal. It can happen, it can happen. What is not normal is the amount of years they won things, won trophies; this is something that is not normal. What is normal is to live a moment like they are living this moment. But for sure, they are going to be back soon - I don't have any doubt."

When asked if he spotted any difference in Pep Guardiola, he added:

"I think the difference is from outside. These kind of things, this type of moment; any club, any manager, any player is going to live this kind of moment. The strange thing is for seven or eight years, you don't live this kind of moment like City. But overall, they are okay."

Chelsea are 4th in the Premier League table, with Manchester City sitting 5th – just two points behind. The Cityzens can jump ahead of the Blues in the race for the top 4 this weekend with a win.

