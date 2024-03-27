Chelsea confirm £58m summer signing will miss the remainder of the season through injury

Chelsea have released a statement confirming that Romeo Lavia will miss the remainder of the season.

Lavia was signed from Southampton in the summer for a reported fee of £58 million. The Belgian has since made only one appearance for the club. A muscle tear kept him out until September before Lavia picked up an ankle knock.

After healing from the ankle injury, Lavia suffered yet another fitness issue. He made his first appearance for the club back in December, against Crystal Palace. However, Lavia picked up a hamstring injury in that game and has since been out of action.

The Blues have now confirmed that medical assessments have determined that Lavia won't feature for the rest of the season. A statement from the club read (via the Blues' website):

"Midfielder Romeo Lavia is to unfortunately miss the remainder of the 2023-24 season following a setback in his recovery."

It continued:

"Recent medical assessments have confirmed that Lavia, who sustained a significant thigh injury against Crystal Palace back in December, will not feature again this season."

Lavia, formerly of Manchester City, had a promising stint with Southampton before his move to Chelsea,

Chelsea in discussions to sign Dani Olmo: Reports

According to Football Transfers, Chelsea have started making moves to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. The former La Masia academy star, after a spell in Ukraine with Dinamo Zagreb, is currently one of Leipzig's most important players.

The Blues are reportedly looking to let Conor Gallagher leave in the summer and Raheem Sterling's future at the club is also uncertain, which is why the club want to reinforce their attacking midfield options.

Olmo, meanwhile, has been a key player for Leipzig. This season, the 25-year-old has scored seven goals and has provided four assists in 19 appearances for the Bundesliga side. He has so far made 142 appearances for Leipzig in total, scoring 28 goals and providing 33 assists.

Olmo is contracted with Leipzig until the end of the 2026-27 season and is valued at an estimated €50 million by Transfermarkt.