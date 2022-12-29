Chelsea confirm first signing of January transfer window with second one reportedly flying in for medical this week 

Chelsea have already started working on the transfer market as David Datro Fofana will officially be a Blues player from January 1.

His move from Norwegian club Molde FK is complete.Andrey Santos will fly to London on Thursday to finalize his transfer from Vasco da Gama.

The two clubs have agreed on a fee of €12 million. Fofana has scored 17 goals and has provided six assists in 29 games so far this campaign. The 20-year-old could walk straight into Graham Potter's starting lineup.

Armando Broja has been ruled out for the remainder of the season after sustaining an injury against Aston Villa during a friendly.

Potter is yet to be sold on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and used Kai Havertz through the middle against Bournemouth. The German scored one and set up another during the game. Fofana's arrival will give Potter more options to work with.

Andrey Santos, meanwhile, will fly to London later this week. A €17.5 million fee has been agreed upon for the player with Vasco da Gama.

The Blues are hoping to get a work permit for Santos before he joins the squad. He could very well be loaned back to Vasco da Gama for the remainder of the season.

Apart from the duo, the Blues have been heavily linked with a move for AS Monaco star Benoit Badiashile. Potter, however, refused to comment on the under-21 France international, as he recently said (via Metro):

"My answer is I don’t speak about anyone that isn’t a Chelsea player, ‘I always say the club’s responsibility is to try to improve the team but my job is to try to improve the players we have here, and the team. That’s what I’ll be focused on."

Chelsea target Enzo Fernandez broke silence on future

Enzo Fernandez has emerged as a target for top European clubs, including Chelsea. The Benfica starlet, however, is solely focused on his current club. He recently told a crowd of fans (via Football.London):

“I don't know anything about that. It's up to my agent, I don't want to get involved. I'm focused on Benfica, in a few days we have an important game. I have a flight at night to play in the game on Friday."

