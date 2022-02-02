Chelsea: Confirmed signings and departures in the January transfer window

Chelsea are definitely one of the most exciting Premier League clubs to keep an eye on in any transfer window. The west London club are completely backed by their owner Roman Abramovich. They have had many eventful windows in the past where they have followed the policy of 'go big or go home'.

So by their lofty standards, this was a relatively calm month with minimal business done and least bits of tweaks to their squad. The reigning European champions were not chasing any players with a pressing need to bring them in. Thomas Tuchel seems like a rather relaxed figure at this point, one who has complete faith in his current squad to do the necessary job for him.

Perhaps their appetite was satisfied in the summer transfer window of 2021 and bringing in any big names at this point could have caused over-crowding. Though there were no major headlines on deadline day, the Blues did not sit ideal throughout the window.

Chelsea have a buy back clause for €80m - starting from July 2023. AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: “There’s a buy back clause into Abraham contract but it’s not gonna be valid this summer - I’m not even worried, we’re happy with Tammy and he’s doing great”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRoma Chelsea have a buy back clause for €80m - starting from July 2023. #CFC AS Roma director Tiago Pinto: “There’s a buy back clause into Abraham contract but it’s not gonna be valid this summer - I’m not even worried, we’re happy with Tammy and he’s doing great”. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ASRomaChelsea have a buy back clause for €80m - starting from July 2023. #CFC https://t.co/2prD2duV8W

Understandably, a lot of Premier League clubs were actively involved in getting deals through the line for top-quality players. The likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton have definitely had an eventful window, among others.

Chelsea's incomings and outgoings could have gone under the radar

One player that Chelsea were being linked with before January even began was left-back Lucas Digne. The France international had a fall out with former Everton manager Rafael Benitez and was eager to leave the club. The Blues had a handicap in the position after Ben Chilwell suffered a season-ending injury and Marcos Alonso was the only natural left-back.

But Tuchel decided against signing Digne. This is presumably because at the beginning of next season he would have had three experienced players challenging for one spot. There were reports that suggested the west London club were interested in recalling Emerson Palmeiri from Olympique Lyon.

The Italian was loaned out last summer and will be back in 2022. His impact at the Ligue 1 club has been immense and they have not agreed to part ways with the Italian, midway through the season.

But forgotten Brazilian man Kenedy has been recalled from his loan to Flamengo and could now deputize at left-back if Alonso needs to be rested. 18-year-old Dylan Williams was also signed from Derby County and is expected to play in the U23 Premier League division. He is a natural left-back and if need be could be called into the senior team.

One final arrival that Chelsea had was one that stretched out particularly late. Mason Burstow has been confirmed as a Blues player after the transfer window closed. The Charlton Athletic forward is having a breakout season in League One having scored six goals in 14 appearances for the senior team. He will spend the rest of the season with Charlton.

Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC



The teenage striker will return to The Valley on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.



More here. We have completed the signing of Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic. 🤝The teenage striker will return to The Valley on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season.More here. We have completed the signing of Mason Burstow from Charlton Athletic. 🤝The teenage striker will return to The Valley on loan for the remainder of the 2021/22 season. More here. ⤵️

As far as outgoings are concerned, Chelsea mainly loaned out their youth prospects in order for them to develop and get regular minutes. Young goalkeeper Jamie Cumming was loaned out to MK Dons and fullback Juan Castillo made his loan move to Charlton Athletic.

The only permanent outgoing for the west London club was of 26-year-old Lewis Baker. The long-serving Chelsea player has said goodbye to Stamford Bridge after 16 years. He sealed a permanent move to Stoke City after going out on many loan spells.

On deadline day, highly rated midfielder Tino Anjorin also made a loan move to Huddersfield Town. The player went on loan to Locomotiv Moscow in September 2021. But he was recalled in the final days of the January transfer window and loaned to the Championship club.

Ins: Kenedy (recalled), Dylan Williams, Mason Burstow

Outs: Lewis Baker, Jamie Cumming (loan), Tino Anjorin (loan), Juan Castillo (loan)

Edited by Aditya Singh