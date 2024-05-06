Chelsea consider launching surprise move to sign 31-year-old Atletico Madrid star: Reports

Chelsea are interested in making a move for Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. According to a report from Spanish outlet AS (via Fichajes), the Blues are looking to add the Slovenian shot-stopper in the summer.

The report claims that Los Colchoneros could look to make the 31-year-old available in the upcoming window. He has been one of the side's most consistent performers over the last decade. Oblak has spent 10 years at the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano, making 442 appearances and keeping 204 clean sheets.

The addition of Oblak would represent a change in transfer policy for Chelsea, who have spent extensively on signing young players with high potential. One such example is Djordje Petrovic, who has impressed between the sticks for the side this season after making an €18-million move from MLS side New England Revolution.

Alongside Petrovic, summer signing Robert Sanchez has also featured for the Blues this season. Gabriel Slonina is also among their ranks, currently on loan at Belgian side KAS Eupen.

However, signing an established star like Oblak could be a short-term fix for Chelsea at the position. For a defense that has conceded 59 goals in 35 league games this season, a strong presence at the back could be a welcome addition for the following campaigns.

Chelsea star highlights positives in massive win over West Ham United

Madueke impressed in the 5-0 win.

Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke has stated that the side's quality in possession was a key factor behind their huge 5-0 win over West Ham United on Sunday (May 5). Speaking after the game, he highlighted the Blues' strategy of not conceding set-pieces to the Hammers as instrumental in their victory.

He said (via the club's website):

"It was a fantastic win. Everyone played really well individually and as a collective. We kept the ball well. I feel like credit has to be given to us, we dominated in all phases of play.

"We played our game in possession, fought for each other, and that’s why the game probably looked as straightforward as it did.

"They’re a difficult side to play – they’re very direct, they’re very strong and fast, very physical. We knew set-pieces and counter-attacks were where they could probably catch us, so we tried to limit that and I think we did it well."

The Blues completely dominated their London rivals in all facets of the game. Madueke chipped in with a goal and an assist as Nicolas Jackson bagged two goals, with Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher also getting on the scoresheet.

The 22-year-old has found great form for Chelsea towards the end of the season after arriving in the winter of 2023 from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven. In 31 appearances, he has eight goals and three assists.