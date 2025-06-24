Chelsea dealt blow as Nicolas Jackson's ban is extended for red card offence in their loss to Flamengo

Nicolas Jackson has seen his ban for the red card in Chelsea's 3-1 loss to Flamengo on June 20 extended. The Senegal star will now have to sit out two matches instead of the one-game suspension he was initially handed.

As per a report in GOAL, Jackson will miss the ES Tunia clash on Tuesday, June 24, and also the Round of 16 clash if Chelsea make it to the knockout stage. The striker was sent off just minutes after coming on for a reckless studs-up challenge on Flamengo's Ayrton Lucas.

John Obi-Mikel was furious with the Chelsea man and slammed him on DAZN. He said via Metro:

"Unbelievable, a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake you can make. I don't know what is going through his head. You come into the game with your side 2-1 down. Your team needs you and he does that. He did that in the league game against Newcastle, a very important game which we needed to get into the Champions League and he got a red card. Now he is has done it again."

Jackson will have a tough time to get back into the starting XI as the Blues have signed Liam Delap this summer. The Englishman had started the Flamengo clash, and the former Villarreal star was brought on in the second half.

Chelsea hero wants Nicolas Jackson to step up or leave

John Obi-Mikel is not a fan of Nicolas Jackson and has been constantly critical of the Blues star. He was on DAZN last week when he claimed that the striker needed to step up and compete with Liam Delap and said via Metro:

"Nicolas Jackson needs to have a word with himself on where he sees his Chelsea career going on from here. The manager has brought in a striker in Delap. If the manager starts to doubt you, thinking 'do I still trust this guy' and he keeps making mistakes and letting the club down, he will think do I stick with the player I brought into the football club in Delap."

"So the manager has a decision to make because you can't keep putting him in and letting the team down. If he doesn't trust him then it is time for Delap to start the games. He [Jackson] wants to be the only guy, playing every game. No, we need healthy competition to win trophies moving forward, challenging for titles. And if he is not ready for it then he should not be at Chelsea football club."

Jackson has been linked with an exit this summer, with Juventus interested in signing him.

