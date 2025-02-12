Chelsea dealt blow as star picks up injury that will keep him out of action until after international break: Reports

Chelsea have been dealt a major blow as striker Nicolas Jackson is reportedly set to be out of action until after the international break next month. The Senegal international missed the Blues' most recent game, a 2-1 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup, through injury.

Nicolas Jackson had to come off shortly after half-time in the Blues' last Premier League game, a 2-1 win at home to West Ham on February 3. The former Villarreal man appeared to have injured his hamstring in the first half of the clash and soldiered on before eventually being replaced by Marc Guiu.

As per The Telegraph, Jackson underwent a scan on Wednesday to ascertain the extent of his injury, and he will now be ruled out for a significant spell. The 23-year-old will not return to action until after the next international break in March.

Enzo Maresca's side will hope to welcome Jackson back for their Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on April 2. The striker has scored nine goals and provided five assists for the club this season, but failed to find the net in each of his last eight games.

Jackson's injury represents a significant challenge for Chelsea boss Maresca, who is left without a traditional striker as Marc Guiu also picked up an injury in the West Ham game. They will likely turn to Christopher Nkunku to lead the line in the absence of both strikers. Cole Palmer is another option, as per Maresca.

Chelsea leading race for Ipswich Town star - Reports

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap in the summer, as per reports from GIVEMESPORT. The 22-year-old striker has caught the eye this season, being one of the major shining lights for the Tractor Boys.

The Blues are keen on signing a new striker in the summer and have presented their project to Delap, who is believed to have been sold on a move to Stamford Bridge. The former Manchester City prodigy has found the net nine times in the Premier League this season, catching the eye with his tenacity and quality leading the line.

Liam Delap is wanted by several clubs in England, including the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester City retain a buy-back clause. The youngster has decided to leave Ipswich Town at the end of the season regardless of their success in retaining their top-flight status.

