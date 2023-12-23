Chelsea dealt blow as top transfer target signs new deal until 2026 with current club

In a major setback to Chelsea's transfer ambitions, Victor Osimhen has committed his near future to Napoli by signing a contract extension that runs until 2026.

This new agreement places a massive release clause, exceeding £100 million, effectively dampening the Premier League club's hopes of securing the striker's services. The official Napoli account took to social media to announce this development, captioning images of Osimhen's signing with the statement:

"Victor & Napoli together until 2026"

Expand Tweet

Reports suggest that his annual salary could soar to a staggering €10 million after taxes. Furthermore, the deal introduces a hefty release clause, set at around €130 million.

Despite this renewal, Osimhen's future in Naples remains a subject of speculation. According to CBS Sports (via GOAL), the Nigerian international harbors a desire to explore new horizons, potentially paving the way for his exit as early as the summer of 2024.

This situation leaves the door ajar for Chelsea, as they could engage in discussions with Osimhen's representatives.

In 2020, Victor Osimhen made the switch from Lille in a deal that set Napoli back €70 million, with an additional €10 million in potential add-ons. This investment made him the most expensive signing in the club's history.

Chelsea's pursuit of Diomande meets resistance from Sporting

Chelsea have engaged in discussions with Sporting Lisbon concerning the potential acquisition of defender Ousmane Diomande. The 20-year-old Ivorian, who has risen rapidly at Sporting, has caught the attention of the Blues, positioning him as their top target.

Despite the Blues' keen interest in Diomande, their initial approach has been met with a firm stance from Sporting, according to Evening Standard. The Portuguese club has made it clear that any deal for the young defender would require meeting his release clause, which stands at a formidable €80 million.

Diomande's impact at Sporting has been nothing short of impressive since his arrival from FC Midtjylland last January. He has become an integral part of a team that currently leads the Liga Portgual, having played 14 league games.

Despite possessing a roster of talented central defenders, the Blues remain intent on adding another young central defender to their squad. This desire comes amid varying circumstances within their defensive ranks, as injuries have not helped the backline in recent times.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here