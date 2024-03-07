Chelsea dealt massive blow as key duo pick up knocks ahead of Newcastle United clash 

Chelsea have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of their Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Monday (March 11), as the duo of Ben Chilwell and Levi Colwill are reportedly out injured.

The Blues made the update via their official X handle (formerly Twitter) as they disclosed their current injury list ahead of the game this weekend.

Vice-captain Chilwell is currently undergoing a “special medical assessment," according to the club while English defender Colwill has started a starting a rehabilitation programme.

It comes as a big blow to head coach Mauricio Pochettino, whose team has been heavily plagued with injuries and fitness-related issues throughout the ongoing 2023-24 football campaign.

The Argentine tactician is now expected to be without nine key players ahead of their home game against Newcastle United, with Chilwell and Colwill being part of the list. Both players were present in Chelsea's disappointing 2-2 draw away to Brentford at the weekend and also took part in their League Cup final defeat against Liverpool at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino confirms that Chelsea star could miss Premier League clash due to illness

The Chelsea boss revealed during a pre-match press conference earlier today that his team may not be able to count on midfielder Conor Gallagher when they face Newcastle United this weekend.

According to Pochettino, the 24-year-old English midfielder is currently out ill and hasn't trained with the first team for the last three days. Gallagher has been an integral part of Pochettino's Chelsea squad this season, raking in a combined total of 36 appearances across all competitions this season.

Speaking about Gallagher's potential absence against Newcastle United this weekend, Pochettino said (via Football London):

"He is not here in the last three days we were training. We will see tomorrow or Saturday if he can have the possibility to train. The problem is you lose weight and the energy is down.

It will be interesting to see if the English midfielder will be able to shake off his illness before the game takes place this weekend. Gallagher has so far registered a total of four goals and six appearances for the west London outfit across all competitions.